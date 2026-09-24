Yoga, jogging or Zumba? Know how to choose the right sports bra for your workout

For complete focus on your workout sessions, you need to have the right support. Innerwear gives you the necessary support. And it is also uncomfortable if the right bra does not support well, making any vigorous movement or stretching during exercise leave your breasts bouncing uncomfortably.

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To help you choose the right level of support for your workout, Arpana Jathanna Walters, chief design officer for Enamor, Slimz, Dixcy Scott and Levis' Essentials at Modenik Lifestyle explained how a sports bra differs from a regular bra.

“Better comfort during exercise means encapsulating the breasts and gently holding them in place against the chest so it does not move more than the body moves or sag due to stretched ligaments. This is the primary need for a sports bra versus any normal bra," she said.