Take a tour of fashion designer JJ Valaya's bold and beautiful 7,200 square foot Gurugram home filled with antiques
Step inside JJ Valaya's palatial Gurugram home — a maximalist dream of intricate rugs, crystal chandeliers, vintage urns and animal prints.
Forget minimalism. Fashion designer JJ Valaya has turned his massive 7,200-square-foot Gurugram home into a breathtaking art gallery where royal heritage effortlessly collides with modern glam. Revealed in an Architectural Digest India YouTube video shared on September 18, the mansion is home to the designer, his wife, daughter, and their beloved dogs. Also read | Step inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's grand 7,250 square foot Kolkata home with maximalist decor, luxe crystal chandeliers
But more than a home, it’s a study in maximalism — an accumulated wonderland where history lives in every corner. "Antiques have a way of showing you what the world is capable of," Valaya told Architectural Digest India, adding, "They play a special role in preserving history." Indeed, walking through his home feels like stepping into a curated museum of his journey.
The art of layering
The living spaces immediately make a statement. An overarching sense of drama is anchored by floor-to-ceiling art, towering dark urns resting on marble bases, glittering crystal glass chandeliers suspended from double-height, coffered ceilings, and intricate Persian and Moroccan rugs.
Textural richness defines every room. From animal prints — like bold zebra-striped ottomans and cowhide benches — to plush fur throws draped over tailored seating, every surface begs to be touched. Carved-wood doorways, brass candle accents, and gilded mirrors sit seamlessly against dramatic dark walls and custom shelving, where rows of books and collected curiosities rest.
A dream bar and dining space
Enter the bar area, and the aesthetic tilts toward Art Deco sophistication. A sleek bar unit is backdropped by a towering display of crystal glassware, crowned by three majestic vintage urns. Standing guard alongside it is a dramatic, life-sized carved wooden horse head. Also read | Step inside opulent 6,500 square foot apartment of Shark Tank India's Azhar Iqubal with a stunning Gurgaon view
Over in the dining area, rich Asian influences take centre stage. Surrounding a sweeping, polished stone dining table under triple-tiered crystal chandeliers are dark chairs resting on an ornate, patterned carpet. Framed Asian artworks and monumental golden mirrors reflect a space designed specifically for grand gatherings.
The private retreat
Even the bedrooms maintain this theatrical elegance. In the master suite, a striking mustard-yellow quilted headboard contrasts against deep panelled wooden walls. The built-in display showcase features a prized collection of golden Russian Matryoshka (a set of nesting dolls of decreasing size), while plush drapes and a lush plant bring warmth to the room.
Throughout the residence, 30-year-old Chinese vases unearthed in a Delhi warehouse, 200-year-old floor carpets, Thai figurines, Kashmiri dorukhas, and treasures from Florence and St Petersburg weave a rich visual narrative. Valaya hasn’t just decorated a home — he has carefully assembled an irreplaceable autobiography of style.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More