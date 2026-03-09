Step inside opulent 6,500 square foot apartment of Shark Tank India's Azhar Iqubal with a stunning Gurgaon view
Azhar Iqubal's Gurgaon home stands out for its panoramic balcony, lavish furniture and chandeliers. Here's a virtual tour of the serene Paras Quartier property.
Tucked away in the posh Paras Quartier neighbourhood of Gurgaon, the residence of entrepreneur and Shark Tank India season 3 judge Azhar Iqubal is a masterclass in 'quiet drama'. In a March 7 Instagram post, GoodHomes Magazine revealed details of the lavish apartment, spanning a massive 6,500 square feet. Also read | Step inside Aman Gupta's stylish contemporary Gurgaon home
Azhar's spacious home — envisioned by Aashi Gupta of Aashi Gupta Designs — redefines modern opulence by blending Victorian nostalgia with contemporary fluidity. From the moment you step out of the private lift lobby, the home unfolds into an expansive open-plan sanctuary where light, texture, and heritage converge.
Statement corridor
The apartment's architectural language relies on a sophisticated 'high-low' contrast — pairing grand, classical elements with warm, organic materials. The transition spaces are just as curated as the rooms themselves.
A long, arched hallway features herringbone-patterned light oak flooring that leads the eye toward the living quarters. The walls are grounded by heavily veined white marble wainscoting, topped with intricate Victorian mouldings that create a sense of elegance.
Grand yet cosy living and dining
The heart of the home is the living area, designed for both high-profile entertaining and personal relaxation. The decor strategy focuses on 'intentional layering' — nothing feels accidental. The space features a blend of teak and walnut furniture, including terracotta accent chairs and cream sofas.
Walls are adorned with raw silk papers, marble cladding, and Victorian-inspired prints. Brass accents add a touch of luxury, while multi-tiered crystal chandeliers and vintage-style sconces provide elegant lighting.
High-reaching ceilings are adorned with Victorian cornices and strategic mirrored panels. These mirrors don't just add height; they catch the light from the massive crystal chandeliers, doubling the visual impact.
Light oak floors are layered with hand-knotted Persian rugs from Jaipur, adding a touch of heritage to the modern layout. A grand teak dining table is surrounded by striped upholstered chairs, positioned under a recessed mirrored ceiling that reflects the meticulous table settings below.
Indoor-outdoor living
The checkerboard balcony is a standout feature. Paved in bold black-and-white tiles, it offers a sharp, graphic contrast to the soft interiors. Equipped with a telescope and plush grey outdoor seating, it provides a panoramic view of Gurgaon's skyline, seamlessly extending the living space through floor-to-ceiling glass doors.
Dreamy master suite
The bedroom continues the narrative of refined comfort. It features a tufted headboard, built-in arched shelving packed with curated books and artifacts, and a dedicated lounging area. The use of fluted columns and soft, neutral drapery creates a sense of privacy within the larger estate.
