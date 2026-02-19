Inside astrologer and vastu expert Jai Madaan's grand home that looks like a Rajasthani palace in the heart of Mumbai

The living room features a unique recessed coffered ceiling with intricate gold-leaf detailing and a sunburst-patterned central medallion. Throughout the home, traditional Indian floral patterns wrap across the ceilings, creating a sense of being inside a jewel box.

Perched against the backdrop of Mumbai’s beautiful skyline and shimmering waters, Jai's home is a testament to the philosophy that a home should be an extension of one’s soul. The first thing that strikes any visitor is the meticulous attention to ceiling artistry. Far from the standard white plaster, her home treats the ceiling as a canvas.

When a well-known astrologer and vastu expert designs a home, you expect a masterclass in energy, elegance, and heritage – and Jai Madaan does not disappoint. In a February 18 Instagram post, GoodHomes Magazine shared a tour of Jai's Mumbai residence, revealing a space that seamlessly blends high-end luxury with traditional Indian elegance. Also read | Step inside Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's Lukshmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world

A symphony of heritage and craftsmanship Jai’s choice of furniture is also quite different. The dining room is perhaps the most eye-catching area: the high-backed cream chairs are hand-embroidered with zodiac symbols, turning a daily meal into a celestial experience. Mirrored wall panels and glass-topped tables are used strategically to double the natural light entering from the sea-facing windows. In fact, every corner of the home follows vastu shastra.

In the spacious home office, a heavy, ornate wooden desk sits atop a traditional Persian rug, overlooking the ocean. A small globe and statement lamp anchor the space. One bedroom features a four-poster bed and palm-leaf motifs, while another opts for a monochromatic botanical print that covers walls and ceilings alike.

Even the bathrooms are stunning The walls of this home are adorned with bold, contemporary Indian art that pays homage to the female form and traditional attire. Even the bathrooms are not overlooked, featuring clawfoot bathtubs, silver-finished mirrors, and intricate mosaic tiling that wouldn't look out of place in a royal Rajasthani palace.

By combining traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern design, Jai has created a sanctuary that proves vastu-compliant living can be a mix of comfort and sophistication.