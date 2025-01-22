Look up in wonder: Complete guide to different ceiling designs and how to select the right one for your room

Ceiling design is often an overlooked aspect of your home, yet it can be a deal-breaker in defining the atmosphere and aesthetic. It goes beyond its functional purpose, for instance light flow through recessed lighting. The ceiling may not be in your eyeline, but it is shaping the room's aesthetic, whether you realize it or not.(Shutterstock)

The ceiling also serves as a focal point that can shape the entire room's character. A thoughtfully designed ceiling doesn't just complement the room; it actively adds to the entire space’s cohesive charm. Ceiling design is not solely an overhead feature, it is at the very heart of the space’s mood. A good ceiling design makes your interior feel harmonious- tying in the wall treatments and flooring into sync.

It’s time to move beyond the boring and mundane ceilings and embrace something new.

In an interview with HT, Saumitra Bhatkhalkar, Founder & Managing Partner and Sharmin Wade Partner & Principal Architect of Studio SB shared a detailed breakdown of different kinds of ceiling designs and what is the right one for your room.

Different types of ceiling designs

1.Tray Ceilings

A tray ceiling features a recessed central section, often with stepped or layered edges. This creates an illusion of depth and adds architectural interest. Ideal for which rooms: It is ideal for rooms with at least a 9-foot ceiling height. The recessed area can be enhanced with indirect lighting or contrasting colours to define the space further.

2. Coffered Ceilings

Comprising a grid of sunken panels, coffered ceilings are timeless and add a sense of depth and texture. Ideal for which rooms: Best suited for large rooms with high ceilings to avoid feeling cramped. Wood or gypsum is typically used for framing, with decorative mouldings to elevate the design.

3. Vaulted or Cathedral Ceilings

Vaulted ceilings slope upward, following the roof’s pitch, while cathedral ceilings are symmetrical and meet at a central ridge. Ideal for which rooms: Both styles maximize vertical space and work well in homes with sloped roofs. Ensure proper insulation to maintain energy efficiency, as these ceilings can increase heating and cooling requirements.

4. False Ceilings

A secondary ceiling installed below the main structural ceiling, often used for aesthetic enhancement and functionality. Ideal for which rooms: Effective for concealing ducts, wiring, and lights. Made from materials like gypsum, POP, or metal, it can incorporate recessed lighting for even illumination.

5. Exposed Beam Ceilings

Highlighting structural beams or adding faux beams to create a rustic or industrial aesthetic. Ideal for which rooms: Works best in rooms with high ceilings. Beams can be made from wood, metal, or faux materials to reduce weight while achieving the desired look.

How to choose the right ceiling design

Now that you are familiar with the different types of ceiling designs, it's time to figure out which one is best suited for your room. Aesthetically, you may be drawn to certain designs, but it's equally important to consider whether they are suitable for the space.

Saumitra Bhatkhalkar and Sharmin Wade from Studio SB again shared how to identify the ceiling design based on size and other factors.

Consider the room's dimensions: Smaller rooms benefit from minimalistic designs like false ceilings with recessed lighting, while larger spaces can accommodate bold choices like coffered or vaulted ceilings.

Smaller rooms benefit from minimalistic designs like false ceilings with recessed lighting, while larger spaces can accommodate bold choices like coffered or vaulted ceilings. Match the purpose: Bedrooms suit warm textures or tray ceilings, while living rooms can showcase grandeur with coffered or layered false ceilings.

