Planning an open kitchen? Here's everything you should know to create a beautiful and functional space that suits you

The kitchen in the closed floor plan is divided by walls. But, with an open floor plan, the kitchen feels more spacious and airy, with a sense of fluidity. There are no walls or doors, allowing people to see the person cooking in the kitchen. The open design leads directly into the living/dining room. Open kitchen is bright and spacious. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT, Architect Parul Agarwal, Design director at FOAID Designs, shared some tips on how to make the open kitchen appear cohesive and flattering:



Open kitchen with islands

Even if there's a sense of openness, the island, right in front of the stove, creates a sense of privacy as well as a barrier. It is basically a standalone countertop that has multiple functions. Parul Agarwal listed out the various utilities of open kitchen island.

Parul Agarwal said, “It serves as an additional storage while allowing a space to prepare meals. These islands are ideal for adding more counter space and occasionally even seating. Every time you have a gathering, just place a few stools around your kitchen island! To make the island a multipurpose area, some people additionally decide to install their sink there.”

ALSO READ: Top 16 hottest home decor and interior design trends to give a larger space illusion to your home

Adding open shelves

An open kitchen gives you the chance to display your artistic style. It is very easy to see who's cooking there, and sometimes it’s normal to feel uncomfortable. Instead, channel your artsy side by putting all your cherished collections on open shelves and giving something artistic to look at.

Parul recommended, “Use shelves to display curated items like ceramic dishes, or small potted plants that tie in with the decor of adjoining spaces. You can also combine aesthetics with functionality by arranging everyday essentials—like spices or mugs—artfully!”

Lighting

Lighting plays an essential role in moulding the personality of a space. Open kitchen will feel more cohesive and flattering when the right lighting is installed. The illumination helps bring out the best features of the kitchen to light.

Parul advised, “Combine ambient, task, and accent lighting to cater to various needs. Overhead recessed lights can provide general illumination in the overall kitchen and pendant lights above the island add style. Opt for lighting fixtures that double as decor. Sleek Chandeliers or bold pendants can act as focal points, linking the kitchen to the dining or living area.”

ALSO READ: Statement lighting 101: Complete guide to different styles and where to install

Balance between openness and intimacy

Despite the airy and spacious feel that an open kitchen brings, the watchful eyes of other family members or guests can sometimes make you crave a little privacy.

Parul suggested, “An open kitchen should also be designed to create a sense of intimacy when needed. Consider using partial walls or glass partitions to create subtle separations without sacrificing the open layout. Further, define areas with rugs or textured wall treatments that offer visual cues while maintaining cohesion.”