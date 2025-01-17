Statement lighting 101: Complete guide to different styles and where to install

Lighting is one of the key essences of a home’s warmth, setting the mood and ambience of every room. Statement lighting takes this concept a step further, serving as a focal point that draws the eye and elevates the room's aesthetic. Lighting can be artistic and not simply functional. Statement lighting is a creative way to incorporate artistic elements into the space that instantly amps up the mood. Transform your boring rooms into artistic spaces with statement lighting. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT, Ashok Viswanathan, Senior Vice President of Lighting at TISVA - Usha International, explained more about statement lighting and the various types one can install at home.

He said,”Gone are the days when lights in a house comprised the basic functional bulbs and tubelights in holders to allow you to see in the dark. Today, the sheer variety of lighting solutions can transform any space from drab to fab. Lighting has finally come of age with innovative, tech-rich statement pieces and luminaires from across the globe making their way into homes that want to make a personalized statement. Statement lighting is a personal choice and can encompass a huge range from architectural and decorative styles.”

So if you are looking forward to making your lighting both functional and aesthetic, try statement lighting. Not sure about how the styles suit your space? We got you sorted. Ashok shared a detailed breakdown of each statement lighting style, its technical aspect and where to install them.

Pendant lighting: elegance in suspension

What to consider: Choose a design that complements the room’s style – sleek and minimal for modern spaces or ornate for traditional interiors. Scale is crucial; oversized pendants suit larger rooms, while smaller fixtures work for cosier spaces.

Where to place it: Pendants make excellent focal points in dining areas when hung above the table or in kitchens above islands. Clustered pendants add drama to stairwells or entryways, while single pendants offer elegance in reading nooks.

Technical aspect: Look for dimmable LEDs to adjust brightness and set the mood. Opt for fixtures with a high CRI (Color Rendering Index) to maintain the vibrancy of your decor under artificial light. Get pendants with adjustable cords or rods that allow you to tailor the hanging height for better visual alignment.

Wall sconces: functional and decorative

What to consider: When selecting wall sconces, think about their role – whether they’re for ambient, task, or accent lighting. Choose styles that blend seamlessly with the wall's texture and colour for a cohesive look.

Where to place it: Wall sconces are perfect for framing mirrors in bathrooms or adding an intimate glow to hallways. Use them in living rooms to highlight artwork or in bedrooms as bedside lighting.

Technical aspect: Low UGR (Unified Glare Rating) sconces are ideal for avoiding harsh reflections. Choose fixtures with tunable light options to transition from bright white for tasks to warm hues for relaxation.

Chandeliers: bold and beautiful

Chandelier lights add a sense of grandeur to the space.(PC: TISVA Lights)

What to consider: Chandeliers should be proportionate to the room size. A multi-tiered crystal chandelier can bring opulence to a grand living area, while a minimalist design suits a contemporary dining room.

Where to place it: Center chandeliers above dining tables, in spacious foyers, or in living rooms with high ceilings to naturally draw the eye upon them. For bedrooms, smaller chandeliers can serve as an unexpected yet elegant highlight.

Technical aspect: Opt for energy-saving LEDs for larger fixtures, as they consume significantly less power. SDCM (Standard Deviation of Color Matching) ensures the light quality remains consistent, preserving the chandelier's allure.

Floor lamps: versatile statements

What to consider: Look for designs that offer flexibility in direction and brightness, like adjustable arms or dimmable features. Choose a style that adds personality to the room, whether modern, industrial, or classic.

Where to place it: Position floor lamps next to sofas or armchairs in living rooms for reading and accent lighting. They can also be used to brighten dark corners or as statement pieces in open spaces.

Technical aspect: Select lamps with a wide beam angle for ambient lighting or a focused beam for reading. LED bulbs with tunable white light provide adaptability for different times of the day.

Table lamps: small fixtures with big impact

What to consider: Choose a lamp that complements the surrounding decor without overwhelming it. For practicality, ensure the lampshade allows sufficient light for the intended purpose.

Where to place it: Table lamps are great for bedside tables, desks, or console tables in entryways. They can also be layered with other light sources to create depth in living rooms.

Technical aspect: Look for lamps with touch or remote controls for ease of use. Lamps with a high CRI are ideal for reading areas, as they reduce eye strain and display true colours.

Downlights: subtle sophistication

What to consider: Select trims and finishes that match your ceiling for a seamless look. Choose fixtures with adjustable angles to direct light precisely where needed.

Where to place it: Ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, and living rooms, recessed lighting provides even illumination. Use it in hallways or closets for a clean, streamlined aesthetic.

Technical aspect: Go for fixtures with low glare and energy-efficient LEDs. Consider dimmable options for rooms where lighting needs vary throughout the day.

Track lights: dynamic and adjustable

What to consider: Choose track systems that allow easy repositioning of lights. Match the finish of the track to your ceiling for a cohesive look.

Where to place it: Best suited for galleries, kitchens, or workspaces, track lighting highlights specific zones like countertops, shelves, or artwork.

Technical aspect: Opt for systems compatible with tunable LEDs for greater control. Ensure the bulbs have a long lifespan, as they are not frequently replaced.

Lighting does not just serve a mere functional purpose. It adds character to the space when thoughtfully chosen and strategically placed. A well-selected light style can transform a room from ordinary to extraordinary.

