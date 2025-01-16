Give life to your room with wall treatments: Complete guide on different types and how to choose the right one

The walls are the heart of a room, forming the very foundation of its existence. Upon entering, the first thing that catches the eye are the walls. So, how you treat these walls can set the tone and mood for the space. Whatever decor is installed, without taking the walls into consideration, the space will look incomplete or haphazard. Lively wall treatments make your room look prettier. (Shutterstock)

Wall treatment is the process of decorating the walls with different materials and styles. It is not solely for aesthetics. In an interview with HT, interior designer Misbah Kapadia, founder and curator of Design Konstruct, shared that functionality matters too. She said, “Different finishes and treatments serve various purposes depending on the style, durability, and maintenance requirements.”

Misbah shared a detailed breakdown of common wall treatments and how one can choose the right one for their spaces:

Paint finishes

Paint finishes include various sheen, ranging from matte to glossy. Each type serves a distinct functional purpose. Misbah outlined each paint finish as follows:

Matte finish: Smooth, non-reflective, perfect for bedrooms and living rooms. Harder to clean, not suited for high-traffic areas.

Smooth, non-reflective, perfect for bedrooms and living rooms. Harder to clean, not suited for high-traffic areas. Satin/eggshell finish: Soft sheen with warmth; durable for living rooms and hallways. Satin offers a polished look, eggshell a velvety feel.

Soft sheen with warmth; durable for living rooms and hallways. Satin offers a polished look, eggshell a velvety feel. Semi-gloss/glossy Finish: Durable, stain-resistant, and easy to clean. Ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, and kids’ rooms. Reflects light, making spaces brighter.

Textured wall treatments

Textile wall treatment is all about enhancing the tactile feel of the walls. Textured and patterned surfaces are added to the walls. Misbah further added the functional quality of each treatment.

Trowel finish: Subtle texture, low maintenance, great for contemporary spaces.

Subtle texture, low maintenance, great for contemporary spaces. Venetian plaster: Polished and luxurious, ideal for formal spaces like dining rooms or entryways.

Polished and luxurious, ideal for formal spaces like dining rooms or entryways. Stucco/rough plaster: Rustic, Mediterranean feel; perfect for cosy living rooms or outdoor areas.

Wallpaper treatments

Wallpaper treatments are the application of wallpaper to walls as a decorative finish. Misbah suggested common types of wallpaper treatments:

Vinyl wallpaper: Durable, easy to clean, and versatile. Great for high-traffic areas like kitchens and bathrooms.

Durable, easy to clean, and versatile. Great for high-traffic areas like kitchens and bathrooms. Fabric wallpaper: Adds warmth and texture; ideal for bedrooms or living rooms. Also helps with soundproofing.

Adds warmth and texture; ideal for bedrooms or living rooms. Also helps with soundproofing. Peel-and-stick wallpaper: Quick, removable option for renters or frequent decorators; available in a variety of styles.

ALSO READ: Top 16 hottest home decor and interior design trends to give a larger space illusion to your home

Wood Treatments

Nothing beats the old-school charm of wood. It instantly adds a splendid warm personality to the room. Wood treatments can be done for the walls as well.

Shiplap: Coastal or rustic charm with a clean, linear look. Works well in living rooms or kitchens.

Coastal or rustic charm with a clean, linear look. Works well in living rooms or kitchens. Wood panelling: Classic and elegant for spaces like home offices or dining rooms.

Classic and elegant for spaces like home offices or dining rooms. Reclaimed wood: Adds character and a rustic touch; great for accent walls in bedrooms or living rooms.

ALSO READ: Complete guide to wooden interior decor: Design tips to incorporate wood; from furniture, panelling to lighting

Decorative treatments

There are other decorative treatments for the walls as well. Other than paints and wallpapers, these decorative treatments suggested by Misbah are quite unique and creative:

3D wall panels: Bold and contemporary, ideal for feature walls in living rooms or home theatres.

Bold and contemporary, ideal for feature walls in living rooms or home theatres. Stone/brick veneer: Timeless, rustic charm for industrial-style homes or cosy kitchens and bathrooms.

How to choose what's right

Every space has a different purpose. It should be aligned along the interior design of the space as well, from wall treatments to decor items. Misbah shared these tips to understand which wall treatment to pick: