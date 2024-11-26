Complete guide to wooden interior decor: Design tips to incorporate wood; from furniture, panelling to lighting

The rustic, wood decor is grounding with a homely and cosy feeling. The ambience is inviting and warm with an earthy touch. Wood infuses warmth and feels more comforting. Wood is an omnipresent material in interior decor, found in everything from ceilings to furniture to floors. Hence, it requires a nuanced, aesthetic approach so that it won’t overwhelm the space. Read on as experts share interesting tips and tricks on how to incorporate wooden elements. Bring home warmth with wooden decor.(Pexels)

Wooden furniture

Wooden furniture is classic and never goes out of style but with such a wide variety of options available, it can be tricky to know where to start and how to move forward. Experts shared insights on how to incorporate wooden furniture.

Start small: Hardesh Chawla, Monica Chawla, Director and Creative Director, Essentia Environments suggested by starting small. They said. "Start small by introducing wooden furniture like coffee tables, bookshelves, or consoles to gauge how it complements your space. Experiment with mixed tones and finishes—pair light oak with dark walnut or choose matte and polished finishes to enhance functionality and aesthetics."

Mix materials: Wood furniture can be mixed with other elements as well for interesting visual juxtaposition. Saba Kapoor Co-founder of Nivasa said, "Opt for clean-lined pieces in natural tones, like a reclaimed wood dining table or a rustic coffee table. Mix materials such as leather, cane, or metal to break monotony and introduce subtle contrast."

Statement Pieces: After slowly building, you can go bold with statement pieces. Amruth Sampige, Co-founder of Dash Square advised, "Anchor the design with statement wooden pieces, such as a dining table, sideboard, or headboard, and complement them with soft, neutral textiles like rugs, cushions, or curtains to balance the rustic vibe."

Wooden panelling and flooring

Wooden panelling on the walls, flooring, or special wooden beams can become standout features of a room. Here’s how you can master panelling and other wooden ceiling treatments to elevate and spruce up your space.

Panelling

Panelling is a decorative treatment of the wall and wood panelling specifically involves strips of wood to decorate that wall. You can go for partial wood panelling on walls to create a focal point to not overwhelm the room, as suggested by Hardesh Chawla, Monica Chawla from Essentia Environments. Ceiling treatment with wooden panels, whether plain or fluted is typically ideal for rooms with high ceilings, adding sophistication and depth. Alternatively, Saba Kapoor from Nivasa advised using the wood panelling selectively, such as an accent or half-wall which can be paired with neutral tones like white or grey for brightness.

However, if variety is on your mood board, Pratyusha Reddy and Dhatri Dabbara, Co-founders and Principal Architects, Studio Dvara reminded to incorporate wood paneling or shiplap alongside painted walls. If you are looking at the big picture aesthetic of wooden panelling, Natasha Jain, Co-Founder, Natelier by Bent Chair suggested,” Layer wood elements subtly for a cohesive look—for instance, a wooden dining table paired with accent walls or ceiling beams."

Flooring

Wood flooring requires a nuanced approach, from choosing the right tones to adding texture. If you're unsure how to envision the wood flooring design, Saba Kapoor from Nivasa, recommended, “Choose matte finishes or lighter wood tones for a fresh look. Mixing plank styles adds texture while maintaining cohesion.”To ensure the space remains open and airy, Hardesh Chawla & Monica Chawla from Essentia Environments, suggest opting for flooring with a neutral wood finish, paired with neutral-toned rugs to create contrast in texture.

Lighting to highlight wood

Wood has a vibrant personality, so it’s important to match that with the right lighting. Amruth Sampige from Dash Square, suggested using natural lighting, stating, "Large windows play a vital role by allowing natural light to flood the space, keeping it airy and uplifting." This ensures that wooden elements remain bright and welcoming. Meanwhile, Hardesh & Monica Chawla, from Essentia Environments, recommended warm-toned lighting to highlight the wood’s natural grain without darkening the space.

Greenery and other accessories

Wood is an earthy material, so Amruth Sampige from Dash Square suggested adding greenery by placing potted plants for a refreshing contrast. Meanwhile, Pratyusha Reddy and Dhatri Dabbara from Studio Dvara recommended mixing wood with stone, leather, linen, and wool to add character and depth to the space. Saba Kapoor emphasized layering textures by incorporating textiles like linen, woven rugs, or plush pillows to soften the aesthetic and add colour contrast. For Indian homes, Pratyusha Reddy and Dhatri Dabbara from Studio DvaraStudio Dvara also suggested using local woods like teak or mango, blending rustic elements with Indian handicrafts or patterns for a culturally rich appeal.

Complementary colours

Balancing wood with complementary tones is fundamental to achieving a harmonious space. Natasha Jain, Co-Founder of Natelier by Bent Chair, recommended, "Balance wood with neutral hues like whites, beiges, or soft greys to create a harmonious, open feel that highlights its natural beauty." This approach helps maintain an airy, welcoming atmosphere while allowing the wood’s warmth to take centre stage.