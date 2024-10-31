Menu Explore
Best side tables for living room: Best wooden and modern side tables with storage space

ByAffiliate Desk
Oct 31, 2024 03:30 PM IST

Looking for the perfect side table for your living room? Check out our list of the best side tables that blend in with all interiors.

Side tables are an essential piece of furniture for any living room. They not only provide a place to set down drinks, snacks or books but also add to the overall aesthetic of the room. Whether you're looking for a modern, wooden, affordable, or a side table with storage, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll take a look at the best side tables for living room and compare their features to help you make an informed decision.

Best side tables that are a perfect blend of functionality and decor.(Pexels)
1.

VASAGLE Daintree Side Table, Round End Table With 2 Shelves, Living Room, Bedroom, Easy Assembly, Metal, Industrial Design, Vintage, Shabby Chic, Greige Ulet56Bg, Beige

The VASAGLE DAINTREE Side Table is a stylish and functional addition to any living room. It features an industrial design with a sturdy metal frame and a rustic brown top. The table is easy to assemble and comes with adjustable feet to ensure stability on uneven floors.

Specifications of VASAGLE DAINTREE Side Table

  • Sturdy metal frame
  • Rustic brown top
  • Adjustable feet for stability
  • Easy to assemble
  • Industrial design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stylish and functionalMay not fit larger spaces
Sturdy construction 
Adjustable feet for stability 

2.

Dime Store Bed Side Table Stool for Bedroom/Living Room/Small Table/Corner Table/Wooden Stool for Bedroom Home Decoration Items (Brown)

The Dime Store Living Room Side Table is a sleek and contemporary option for any living room. It features a minimalist design with clean lines and a black finish. The table is perfect for small spaces and can be used as a bedside table as well.

Specifications of Dime Store bed Side Table

  • Sleek and contemporary design
  • Minimalist look
  • Black finish
  • Versatile use for small spaces
  • Can be used as bedside table

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sleek and contemporaryLimited storage space
Versatile use for small spaces 
Can be used as a bedside table 

ABOUT SPACE Bedside Table

3.

ABOUT SPACE Bedside Table

The ABOUT SPACE Bedside Table is a stylish and practical addition to any living room or bedroom. It features a wooden construction with a natural finish and two drawers for storage. The table is compact and can be used as a nightstand as well.

Specifications of ABOUT SPACE Bedside Table

  • Wooden construction
  • Natural finish
  • Two drawers for storage
  • Compact size
  • Versatile use as a nightstand

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stylish and practicalMay require assembly
Ample storage with two drawers 
Versatile use as a nightstand 

4.

RIZIK STORE™ Iron Frame Handmade Rectangular Sofa Side Table with Premium Wooden top for Sofa Side, Bed Side, Drawing Room, Bed Room 18" x 11" x 21" Set of 2 (White)

The RIZIK STORE Handmade Side Table is a unique and elegant choice for a living room. It features a rectangular shape with a premium marble top and a gold-finished metal base. The table is handmade and adds a touch of luxury to any space.

Specifications of RIZIK STORE Handmade Side Table

  • Premium marble top
  • Gold-finished metal base
  • Handmade
  • Elegant and unique design
  • Rectangular shape

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Unique and elegantMay be heavy to move
Premium marble top 
Handmade craftsmanship 

Also reads:Best coffee tables for living room: Add glamour and utility in equal measure with our top 10 options

5.

EXPRESSOW ENTERPRISES Metal End Table Round Side Table with Open Storage Shelf&Marble Look - Multi-Functional Indoor Outdoor Snacks Tea Table for Home and Living Room

The EXPRESSOW ENTERPRISES Metal Side Table is a sleek and contemporary addition to any living room. It features a metal frame with a marble top and a lower shelf for additional storage. The table is easy to clean and maintain.

Specifications of EXPRESSOW ENTERPRISES Metal Side Table

  • Sleek metal frame
  • Marble top
  • Lower shelf for storage
  • Contemporary design
  • Easy to clean

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sleek and contemporaryMay require regular maintenance
Easy to clean 
Additional storage with lower shelf 

6.

QEY RETI Wrought Iron Golden 2 Tier Round End Table Coffee Table Side Table Bedside Table Nightstand Side Corner for Living Room Bedroom Dining Room Kitchen Office| Golden Stool | Furniture

The QEY Wrought Iron Side Table is a classic and timeless choice for any living room. It features a wrought iron base with a wooden top and a lower shelf for storage. The table is durable and can withstand heavy use.

Specifications of QEY Wrought Iron Side Table

  • Wrought iron base
  • Wooden top
  • Lower shelf for storage
  • Classic design
  • Durable construction

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Classic and timelessMay be heavier than other options
Durable construction 
Additional storage with lower shelf 

Also reads:Best round coffee tables for modern living rooms: Top 8 sleek, stylish and practical picks

7.

Dime Store Metal Double Top Side Table, End Table for Living Room Coffee Snack Table for for Living Room Bedroom | Night Stand Table for Bedroom Furniture (Golden & White)

The Dime Store Double Side Table is a versatile and functional option for any living room. It features two levels of storage with a sleek black finish and a modern design. The table is easy to assemble and can be used as a coffee table as well.

Specifications of Dime Store Double Side Table

  • Two levels of storage
  • Sleek black finish
  • Modern design
  • Versatile and functional
  • Can be used as a coffee table

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Versatile and functionalMay not fit smaller spaces
Sleek modern design 
Two levels of storage 

8.

NEST NATURE HAVEN Round Coffee Table, Modern Nestings Table Set of 2, Sofa Side Table with Marble Veneer Top and Metal Frame, End Table for Living Room Bedroom Home or Office (Golden White)

The NEST NATURE HAVEN Table Set is a stylish and practical addition to any living room. It features a set of two nested tables with a natural wood finish and a metal frame. The tables can be used together or separately for added versatility.

Specifications of NEST NATURE HAVEN Table

  • Set of two nested tables
  • Natural wood finish
  • Metal frame
  • Stylish and practical
  • Versatile use together or separately

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stylish and practicalMay require more space
Versatile use as a set or separately 
Natural wood finish 

Also reads:Best living room furniture: Enhance your home decor with the best sofas, coffee tables, settees and more

Side tables for living room Top Features Comparison:

Product NameDesignStorageMaterial
VASAGLE DAINTREEIndustrialNoMetal & Wood
Dime Store Living RoomContemporaryNoMetal
ABOUT SPACE BedsideStylishYesWood
RIZIK STORE HandmadeElegantNoMarble & Metal
EXPRESSOW ENTERPRISES MetalContemporaryYesMetal & Marble
QEY Wrought IronClassicYesIron & Wood
Dime Store DoubleModernYesMetal
NEST NATURE HAVENStylishYesWood & Metal

Best value for money side table for living room

The ABOUT SPACE Bedside Table offers the best value for money with its stylish design, ample storage, and versatile use as a nightstand. It provides a perfect balance of quality and affordability.

Also read: Best side tables for bedroom in 2024: Top 10 stylish and functional options to elevate your bedroom aesthetic

Best overall side table for living room:

The VASAGLE DAINTREE Side Table stands out as the best overall product with its sleek contemporary design, easy maintenance, and additional storage with a lower shelf. It offers the perfect combination of style and functionality.

How to find the perfect side tables for living room:

When choosing the perfect side table for your living room, consider the design, storage options, and material. Look for a table that complements your existing furniture, provides the right amount of storage, and is made of durable and easy-to-maintain materials.

FAQs on side tables for living room

  • What are the material options for side tables?

    Side tables are available in a variety of materials including wood, metal, marble, and iron. Each material offers different aesthetics and durability.

  • Do side tables require assembly?

    Most side tables come with easy-to-follow assembly instructions and can be put together with basic tools. Some may require professional assembly.

  • What is the average price range for side tables?

    The price of side tables varies depending on the material, design, and brand. You can find affordable options as well as high-end luxury tables.

  • How do I choose the right size of side table for my living room?

    Consider the available space in your living room and the intended use of the side table. Measure the area where the table will be placed to ensure a proper fit.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

