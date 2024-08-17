Side tables are both functional and stylish additions to any bedroom, offering a handy surface for lamps, books, and other essentials. With an extensive variety of options available, selecting the ideal one can be a bit overwhelming. To simplify your decision-making process, we’ve curated a list of the ten best side tables for bedrooms. This selection includes modern, wooden, and compact bedside tables, catering to various tastes and needs. Elevate your bedroom with elegant side tables and blend style and function seamlessly into your space.

Whether you’re drawn to a sleek industrial design or a timeless wooden finish, our guide covers a range of styles and functionalities. Read on to discover the features, advantages, and drawbacks of each option. By exploring this comprehensive review, you'll be well-equipped to choose the perfect side table that complements your bedroom décor and meets your practical needs.

The UHUD CRAFTS Beautiful Fold-able Furniture is a stylish and versatile side table that can be easily folded for storage. It features a sleek design and is perfect for small spaces. With a durable build and easy assembly, this side table is a practical choice for any bedroom.

Specifications of UHUD CRAFTS Beautiful Fold-able Furniture

Foldable design

Elegant finish

Durable construction

Easy to assemble

Space-saving

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and practical May not support heavy items Stylish design Easy to store

The VASAGLE DAINTREE Industrial Side Table is a stylish and sturdy option for modern bedrooms. With an industrial look and easy assembly, this side table adds a touch of elegance to any room. The durable build and ample storage space make it a versatile choice for any home.

Specifications of VASAGLE DAINTREE Industrial Side Table

Industrial design

Sturdy construction

Easy to assemble

Ample storage space

Sleek finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and elegant May be heavy to move Ample storage Durable construction

Also read:Work in style with the top picks for chic and practical computer desks for your home

The aboxoo Circular Apartment Side Table is a compact and stylish option for small bedrooms. With a circular design and industrial finish, this side table adds a touch of modern flair to any room. The compact size and easy assembly make it a practical choice for tight spaces.

Specifications of aboxoo Circular Apartment Side Table

Circular design

Compact size

Modern finish

Easy to assemble

Sturdy build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and stylish May not fit larger items Modern design Easy to set up

The Wakefit Elara Engineered Wood Side Table is a sleek and practical addition to any bedroom. With double drawers for storage and a durable engineered wood construction, this side table offers both style and functionality. The elegant finish and easy maintenance make it a great choice for modern spaces.

Specifications of Wakefit Elara Engineered Wood Side Table

Engineered wood construction

Double drawers

Sleek finish

Easy to clean

Sturdy build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and practical Assembly required Ample storage Durable construction

The Solimo Engineered Wood Bedside Table is a classic and versatile choice for any bedroom. With a timeless design and durable engineered wood construction, this side table offers a perfect blend of style and functionality. The smooth finish and spacious storage make it an ideal addition to any home.

Specifications of Solimo Engineered Wood Bedside Table

Engineered wood construction

Classic design

Spacious storage

Smooth finish

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Classic and versatile May require maintenance Ample storage Timeless design

The Device Bas BROWN SHOPPEE Side Table is a stylish and functional choice for modern bedrooms. With a sleek white finish and a sturdy build, this side table adds a touch of elegance to any room. The compact size and easy maintenance make it a practical option for small spaces.

Specifications of Device Bas BROWN SHOPPEE Side Table

Sleek white finish

Sturdy construction

Functional design

Compact size

Easy to clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and functional May not fit larger items Easy to maintain Compact size

Also read:Retro furniture: Our classic furniture ideas to help you get that vintage look for your home

The DECOWORLD Premium Wooden Side Table is a sophisticated and durable option for any bedroom. With a premium wooden construction and a luxurious golden finish, this side table exudes elegance and charm. The spacious surface and easy assembly make it a standout choice for modern homes.

Specifications of DECOWORLD Premium Wooden Side Table

Premium wooden construction

Luxurious golden finish

Sophisticated design

Spacious surface

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sophisticated and durable May be heavier than other options Luxurious finish Spacious surface

The DeckUp Bonton Bedside Table is a stylish and practical addition to any bedroom. With a rich walnut finish and ample storage space, this side table offers both elegance and functionality. The sturdy build and easy maintenance make it a perfect choice for modern living spaces.

Specifications of DeckUp Bonton Bedside Table

Rich walnut finish

Ample storage space

Stylish design

Sturdy build

Easy to maintain

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and practical May not fit in small spaces Ample storage Rich finish

The Sheesham Wooden Side Table with Drawer is a classic and timeless choice for any bedroom. With a sturdy sheesham wood construction and a smooth finish, this side table offers both durability and elegance. The spacious drawer and compact size make it an ideal addition to traditional homes.

Specifications of Sheesham Wooden Side Table with Drawer

Sheesham wood construction

Classic design

Spacious drawer

Smooth finish

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Classic and timeless May require special maintenance Spacious drawer Durable construction

The DEVKI INTERIORS Karigari Bedside Table is a stylish and functional choice for modern bedrooms. With intricate carvings and a sturdy build, this side table adds a touch of traditional charm to any room. The spacious storage and easy assembly make it a standout option for contemporary homes.

Specifications of DEVKI INTERIORS Karigari Bedside Table

Intricate carvings

Sturdy construction

Functional design

Spacious storage

Easy to assemble

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and functional May not fit modern decor Intricate carvings Ample storage

Also read:Best side tables: Your go-to stylish small furniture where you can place everyday items with ease

Top 5 features of best side tables for bedrooms:

Best Side Tables for Bedrooms Foldable Design Spacious Storage Sleek Finish Sturdy Construction Easy Assembly UHUD CRAFTS Beautiful Fold-able Furniture Yes No Yes Yes Yes VASAGLE DAINTREE Industrial Side Table No Yes Yes Yes Yes aboxoo Circular Apartment Side Table No No Yes Yes Yes Wakefit Elara Engineered Wood Side Table No Yes Yes Yes Yes Solimo Engineered Wood Bedside Table No Yes Yes Yes Yes Device Bas BROWN SHOPPEE Side Table No No Yes Yes Yes DECOWORLD Premium Wooden Side Table No Yes Yes Yes Yes DeckUp Bonton Bedside Table No Yes Yes Yes Yes Sheesham Wooden Side Table with Drawer No Yes Yes Yes Yes DEVKI INTERIORS Karigari Bedside Table No Yes Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money side tables for bedroom:

The aboxoo Circular Apartment Side Table is the best value for money, offering a modern design, compact size, and easy assembly at an affordable price. With its stylish finish and functional build, this side table is a practical choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Also read:Best sofa sets for your living room: Renovate and innovate with top 10 picks of the perfect furniture pieces

Best overall side tables for bedroom:

The DECOWORLD Premium Wooden Side Table stands out as the best overall product, with its premium wooden construction, luxurious golden finish, and spacious surface. This side table exudes sophistication and elegance, making it a standout choice for modern homes.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best side tables for bedroom:

Size and proportion: Ensure the side table complements the size of your bed and room. It should be in proportion, not overpowering or too small.

Style and design: Choose a style that matches your bedroom décor, whether modern, classic, or rustic. The design should harmonise with existing furniture.

Functionality: Consider the table's functionality. Look for features like storage drawers or shelves if you need extra space for essentials.

Material and durability: Opt for high-quality materials that offer durability and match your aesthetic, such as wood, metal, or glass.

Budget: Set a budget that aligns with your needs and preferences, ensuring you find a balance between cost and quality.

Similar stories for you

Amazon clearance offers: Up to 64% off on bestselling furniture such as coffee tables, wardrobes, sofas, beds, and more

Patio furniture buying guide: How to choose the best outdoor furniture for your home and top options to choose from

Kids' room furniture ideas: Comprehensive buying guide to pick the right furniture for a kid's room

Side table vs console table: Comparison between the two, its uses, which one to choose, and more

FAQs on Side tables for bedroom What is the average price range for side tables? The average price range for side tables varies depending on the material, design, and brand. You can find options ranging from budget-friendly to luxury prices, so there's something for every budget.

What are the most important factors to consider when choosing a side table? When choosing a side table, consider the material, design, size, storage options, and overall aesthetic. Pay attention to the build quality, durability, and functionality to find the perfect match for your bedroom.

What are the popular finishes available for side tables? Popular finishes for side tables include wood, metal, glass, and engineered materials. Each finish offers a unique look and feel, so you can choose one that complements your bedroom decor and personal style.

Are side tables easy to assemble? Many side tables come with easy-to-follow assembly instructions and can be put together with basic tools. Look for options with simple assembly processes if you prefer a hassle-free setup.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.