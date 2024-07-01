Patio furniture buying guide: How to choose the best outdoor furniture for your home and top options to choose from

Choosing the best outdoor furniture can transform your patio, balcony, or garden into a stylish and cosy retreat. Whether you want classy furniture for entertaining guests or comfy outdoor seating furniture for relaxing evenings, the right pieces make all the difference. The variety of options available today means there's something for every taste and space. From durable wooden garden furniture to trendy bamboo outdoor furniture, you can find pieces that match your style and meet your needs. Know how to choose the best outdoor furniture for your home with top picks to buy.

But the question is, how do you buy the right patio furniture?

Whether you wish to enjoy your morning coffee on a charming outdoor sofa or unwind on an outdoor swing as the sun sets, our outdoor furniture buying guide has something for everyone.

This guide will help you navigate the wide variety of garden outdoor furniture options to find the perfect fit for your home. Whether you're looking for a luxurious outdoor sofa, a practical set of outdoor furniture for your balcony, or the perfect wooden garden furniture to complement your greenery, we'll cover everything you need to know to make an informed decision.

Things to consider while choosing the best outdoor furniture

Understanding your space

Are you looking for garden furniture or balcony furniture?

Space significantly influences the choice of patio furniture, impacting both functionality and aesthetics. Ensuring that furniture fits well within the available area is crucial to avoid overcrowding or underutilisation. It's important to maintain clear pathways for easy movement and to define functional zones, such as dining and lounging areas, based on the space's size. Besides, if you are looking for outdoor furniture for balcony, you would want to make sure that there’s enough space to fit it or walk around it.

Assess the size and layout of your outdoor area

Measure your outdoor space to ensure the furniture fits well without overcrowding. Consider foldable or stackable options for smaller areas. Think about the layout and how the furniture will be used.

Understanding weather conditions in your region

Weather conditions in your region significantly influence the choice of outdoor furniture. Opt for waterproof garden furniture to withstand rain and humidity. Durable materials like teak, aluminium, or synthetic wicker are ideal for outdoor chairs and garden furniture, ensuring longevity despite harsh sunlight or heavy rain.

Before making a purchase, ask yourself:

What’s the typical summer weather like?

Does it get extremely hot?

Will your furniture be exposed to direct sunlight?

How much rain do you typically get?

Are you close to the ocean?

Is snowfall common in winter?

Will your furniture deal with falling leaves, acorns, and branches?

Also read: Best garden chairs: 10 options to create your outdoor oasis

What type of patio furniture should you buy?

When it comes to selecting the best outdoor furniture for your patio or garden, you have a wide array of options to consider. But how do you determine what’s best suited for your needs? Let’s break it down.

Seating: Chairs, sofas, and benches

If you enjoy spending time outdoors, whether it’s relaxing with a good book or hosting friends for a chat, outdoor seating furniture like classy outdoor sofas, chairs, and benches can transform the area. Consider how many people you typically entertain. Do you envision lounging on a bamboo outdoor furniture sofa or prefer the simplicity of cane furniture chairs?

Check out these amazing outdoor chairs from Amazon

Corazzin Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set

Tables: Dining table, coffee table or side table

Think about your dining and relaxation habits outdoors. If you love dining al fresco, a sturdy wooden garden furniture dining table might be ideal. For casual conversations over coffee, a small coffee table or side table made from waterproof garden furniture can create a cosy setting for your family and guests.

Check out this outdoor table on Amazon

CraftsX2Z Handmade Wooden Outdoor Table

Loungers and hammocks

If you cherish moments of relaxation under the sun or stars, investing in outdoor furniture swings or comfortable loungers and hammocks can elevate your outdoor experience. After all, who wouldn’t want to unwind on an outdoor swing or gently sway in a hammock made from durable materials after a long day or on a restful weekend?

Check out this hammock on Amazon

Rattan Happy Star Wrought Iron Outdoor Furniture

Outdoor dining sets

For those who frequently entertain guests, a complete outdoor dining set is indispensable. These sets, which include a patio table and matching chairs, are perfect for hosting BBQs or intimate dinners under the stars.

Check out this outdoor dining set on Amazon

DEVOKO 7PCS Patio Wicker Bar Table Set with Stools

Patio umbrellas and shades

Shield yourself from the sun’s rays with patio umbrellas and shades, ensuring your comfort on sunny days. A patio umbrella made from garden outdoor furniture materials can provide stylish relief from the heat while enhancing your outdoor decor.

Check out this patio umbrella on Amazon

Invezo Impression Luxury Side Pole Garden Umbrella

Accessories: Cushions, rugs, and fire pits

Enhance the comfort and ambience of your outdoor space with accessories like cushions, rugs, and fire pits. Cushions not only add comfort but also accentuate the style of your outdoor seating furniture. Outdoor rugs can define your space, while a fire pit creates a cosy atmosphere for chilly evenings.

Check out these outdoor furniture cushions on Amazon

Encasa Homes 4 pcs Chair Cushions

So, as you plan your outdoor oasis, consider how these elements consider how these elements can contribute to creating the perfect outdoor retreat tailored to your preferences.

Also read: Best garden umbrellas: Top 10 picks for your lawn and green belt

Outdoor furniture style and aesthetics

When selecting patio furniture, it’s essential to harmonise the styles and colours with your home’s aesthetic. Treat your outdoor deck or patio as an extension of your indoor decor.

Just like decorating any room, outdoor spaces can reflect various styles, from coastal to modern, and beyond. Are you aiming for a coastal vibe with bamboo outdoor furniture, or a sleek modern look with outdoor sofas and chairs? Think about how the colours of your cushions, whether vivid or subtle, will complement your surroundings.

Outdoor furniture comfort and functionality

When choosing outdoor furniture, think about how you’ll use it. Are you planning to entertain guests occasionally, or spend long hours reading and lounging outdoors? Either way, you wouldn’t want to spend your money on something that is less comfortable.

Besides, outdoor furniture is designed to withstand various weather conditions, however, if you live in a region with excessive snow, the patio furniture can lead to rust and mildew if left untreated. Look for waterproof garden furniture, or consider covering it during winter or storing it indoors to maintain its condition.

Here are some questions you need to ask yourself before buying outdoor furniture:

Do I have adequate storage space in a shed, garage, or covered area for my patio furniture during the off-season?

If not, do I have large tarps to protect the furniture from water and snow?

How will I secure the covers to prevent them from blowing away and exposing the furniture to moisture?

Check out this amazing outdoor furniture cover from Amazon

SKY-TOUCH Patio Furniture Cover

Also read: Best garden chair set: Top 10 picks for ultimate outdoor comfort, relaxation, and style

Best outdoor furniture materials to consider

One of the critical decisions you'll face when selecting the best outdoor furniture is choosing the right material. Consider durability, intended use and how well it aligns with your lifestyle before making your choice.

Check out some of the most durable and best materials for outdoor furniture:

Wood

Wood is a classic choice for outdoor seating furniture, offering natural beauty and a timeless appeal. Options like teak, cedar, bamboo and Indian rosewood are popular for their durability and resistance to weathering.

Wood is ideal for regions with moderate climates. Bamboo outdoor furniture performs well in both humid and dry conditions, while cedar is excellent in humid climates due to its natural resistance to moisture.

It is suitable for areas with mild to moderate weather patterns. Best for locations where furniture wouldn't be exposed to extreme heat or prolonged moisture without protection.

Also read: Best garden decor: Top 10 ideas to transform your outdoor oasis, upgrade your outdoor relaxation game

Metal

Metal outdoor furniture is known for its durability, strength, and sleek modern look. Aluminium is lightweight and resistant to rust and corrosion, making it low-maintenance. Steel is sturdy and heavier, offering stability and durability. Wrought iron is ornate, heavy, and known for its intricate designs.

Aluminium is suitable for all weather conditions, including coastal areas due to its rust resistance. Steel is best in moderate climates but may require protective coatings in humid environments. Wrought iron is ideal for dry climates or with regular maintenance in humid areas.

Plastic and resin

Plastic and resin garden furniture is lightweight, affordable, and available in various colours and styles. Resin is a synthetic material often used to mimic the look of natural materials like wicker or wood.

Plastic and resin are suitable for all weather conditions, including humid and coastal areas. Resin is particularly resilient to moisture and can withstand rain and humidity without warping or cracking.

Budget considerations while choosing outdoor furniture

Set a budget: Determine how much you’re willing to spend on outdoor furniture. Setting a budget helps narrow down choices and prevents overspending.

Material impact: Different materials come with varying price ranges. For example, plastic and resin are generally more affordable than wood or metal options.

Consider long-term costs: While initial costs are important, also factor in long-term maintenance and replacement expenses. Higher-quality materials may require less frequent replacement and upkeep.

Quality over quantity: Invest in durable furniture that will last longer, even if it means spending a bit more upfront. This approach can save money in the long run by reducing replacement costs.

Also read: Best garden chairs for outdoor use: Top 9 options to enjoy nature in comfort and style

Now that you have understood the space and layout for your furniture, it’s time for some recommendations for the best patio furniture for your home.

Top 5 picks for best outdoor furniture

1. Iron Happy Star Outdoor Furniture Double Seater Swing

Upgrade your outdoor space with the Iron Happy Star Outdoor Furniture Double Seater Swing, a beautiful addition to any patio or garden. This classy swing features a durable iron frame with a powder-coated finish for weather resistance. The seat is woven with luxurious synthetic rattan, offering both style and comfort. Perfect for outdoor seating furniture, it accommodates up to 300 kilograms, making it ideal for relaxing with a loved one. This waterproof garden furniture includes a sturdy stand and hanging chain, ready to enhance your outdoor space without the need for assembly.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the hammock's quality, appearance, value, size, and comfort. It's sturdy, spacious for adults, but some critique the cushion quality.

2. Inception Global Mywoodkart Round Small Wooden Stool (Don’t turn embed headline on)

Check out the Inception Global Mywoodkart Round Small Wooden Stool, classy furniture for the outdoors! It’s perfect for adding a touch of modern elegance to your garden or living room. This sturdy stool, crafted from solid wood with a walnut finish, can hold up to 100 kilograms. It’s pre-assembled, so no hassle there—just place it wherever you need a stylish and functional piece. Ideal for indoor and outdoor use, it’s a great choice for adding charm to any space.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the stool's attractive design and the classical ambiance it brings to rooms. However, opinions vary on its value and quality.

3. Amazon basics Padded, Zero-Gravity Chair

Add the Amazon Basics Padded Zero-Gravity Chair to your garden furniture for ultimate relaxation. Featuring a sturdy alloy steel frame and a comfortable padded seat with mesh, it's designed for both durability and comfort. This multicoloured chair includes a removable headrest pillow and a convenient cup holder. Easily foldable for storage and transport, it's ideal for patio and garden use. Enjoy its sturdy construction and one-year limited warranty, perfect for unwinding outdoors.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the chair's quality, comfort, and ease of use for relaxation. However, some find it too large and complex, especially for older users. Issues with the lock feature also divide opinions on its overall size suitability.

4. Home furniture Wooden Patio Dining Set

The Home Furniture Wooden Patio Dining Set is a perfect blend of style and functionality for your garden or balcony furniture. Crafted from high-quality Sheesham wood with a natural teak finish, this set includes a round table and two chairs. The compact and foldable design makes it ideal for small spaces and outdoor activities. Sturdy and durable, it's structured with heavy-duty materials, ensuring long-lasting use without assembly hassles.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the furniture's quality, finishing, comfort, value, and portability. They praise its sturdy appearance, excellent woodwork, and easy folding capability.

5. Devoko Outdoor Patio Furniture Sofa Set (Do not turn on embed headline)

Experience leisure in style with the Devoko Outdoor Patio Furniture Sofa Set, designed for comfort and durability. Featuring a modern beige and white colour scheme, this 4-piece conversation set includes a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table. The thick, elastic sponge cushions offer unparalleled softness, while the scratch-proof glass tabletop and powder-coated iron frame ensure longevity. Enjoy customisable layouts for different gatherings, whether on the patio, garden, or poolside. With waterproof and washable cushion covers, maintenance is effortless, making this set perfect for relaxing outdoors in any weather.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers describe this patio sofa set as beautiful, sleek, and a delightful addition to their balcony. The packaging receives praise for being excellent and defect-free, while the product itself is noted for its well-designed and well-manufactured qualities.

Also read: Best outdoor furniture for your patio, garden and balcony: Top 9 picks that are durable and stylish

Frequently asked questions on outdoor furniture

What kind of fabric is best for outdoor furniture?

For outdoor furniture, the best fabric choices are typically weather-resistant materials like solution-dyed acrylics, polyester blends, and olefin. These fabrics are durable, UV-resistant, and easy to clean, making them ideal for withstanding outdoor conditions such as sunlight, rain, and humidity without fading or mildewing.

How can you weatherproof outdoor furniture?

To weatherproof outdoor furniture, you can use several methods and products:

Outdoor furniture covers: Use covers specifically designed for your furniture to protect it from rain, sun, and dust when not in use.

Waterproof sealants: Apply waterproof sealants or protective coatings suitable for the material of your furniture, such as wood sealers or rust-resistant coatings for metal.

Weatherproof cushions: Opt for cushions made from weather-resistant materials like solution-dyed acrylic or polyester blends, or use waterproof cushion covers.

Storage: Store your furniture indoors or in a covered area during harsh weather conditions or when not in use to prolong its lifespan

Regular maintenance: Clean and inspect your furniture regularly, fixing any damages promptly and reapplying protective treatments as needed.

Which is better for outdoor furniture - steel or iron?

For outdoor furniture, steel is generally better than iron in terms of durability and resistance to the elements. Steel is stronger, more resistant to rust and corrosion, and can withstand outdoor conditions better than iron, which is prone to rusting if not properly treated or maintained. Additionally, steel is often lighter and easier to move, making it more convenient for outdoor use.

What type of furniture is best for outdoors?

The best type of furniture for outdoors depends on your specific needs and preferences, but generally, materials like:

Steel or aluminium: These metals are durable, lightweight, and resistant to rust, making them ideal for various outdoor conditions.

Synthetic resin wicker: Offers a classic look with modern durability, resisting fading and weather damage.

Teak or bamboo: Known for their natural resistance to moisture, insects, and decay, they are excellent choices for outdoor furniture that ages gracefully.

Outdoor fabrics: Solution-dyed acrylics or polyester blends are ideal for cushions and pillows, as they resist fading and mould.

What is the best material for outdoor furniture in the sun?

The best materials for outdoor furniture in sunny conditions are those that offer excellent UV resistance and durability:

Aluminium: Lightweight, rust-resistant, and does not fade in sunlight.

Synthetic resin wicker: Resists fading and cracking due to UV exposure, making it ideal for sunny climates.

Teak: Naturally high in oils that protect against UV rays, maintaining its colour and durability over time.

Solution-dyed acrylic fabrics: Used for cushions and umbrellas, these fabrics are UV-resistant and retain colour vibrancy.

What is the best Indian wood for outdoor furniture?

The best Indian wood for outdoor furniture is teak. Teak wood is highly regarded for its natural durability and resistance to moisture, insects, and decay. It contains natural oils that protect it from the elements, making it ideal for outdoor use in various climates. Teak ages beautifully, turning a silver-grey patina over time while maintaining its strength and integrity. It is commonly used in India and worldwide for high-quality outdoor furniture that lasts for decades with minimal maintenance.

In conclusion, choosing the best patio furniture involves considering your climate, space, and personal style. Whether it's durable teak for longevity, weather-resistant wicker for style, or versatile aluminium for ease, your outdoor furniture should complement your lifestyle while enduring the elements. Invest wisely to enjoy comfort and beauty in your outdoor spaces year-round.

Similar articles for you

Best lawn chairs: Top 10 options for relaxing outdoors in style and comfort this summer

Best lawn chairs for relaxing outdoors: Discover comfort and style with these top 8 options

Best artificial plant for office: Top 10 choices for a lively workstation and positive vibes

Best terrace garden products: Top 10 options to revamp and transform your outdoor space

without spending much

Best house plants: Top 10 picks to transform your home into a lush indoor jungle for some additional positive vibes

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.