Best artificial plant for office: Top 10 choices for a lively workstation and positive vibes

Best artificial plants for office require minimum maintenance while ensuring a vibrant space.

Elevate your office with a variety of realistic and stylish artificial plant decor. Foster a sense of peace and well-being for your employees. Boost productivity and creativity while creating a welcoming and positive atmosphere around you. Discover the benefits of artificial plants for your office.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Enjoy the effortless elegance and beauty of greenery without the need for watering, sunlight, or special care. Imitation plants maintain their vibrant appearance for years to come without frequent replacements. Studies suggest that greenery in the workplace can reduce stress, improve air quality, and boost employee morale.

Choose from a wide variety of styles, sizes, and colours to complement any office space, from desks and shelves to corners and entryways. Artificial plants offer a cost-effective way to enhance your office decor compared to the ongoing costs of real plants. Embrace the benefits of imitation plants and transform your office into a thriving and inspiring workspace!

1. Fancy Mart Fancymart artificial bamboo leaves plant

B01LHNLJT4

The Fancy Mart Fancymart artificial bamboo leaves plant is a small, decorative artificial plant item. It is suitable for adding a touch of greenery to your office. You don't need to water, fertilise, or prune it. At 20 cm tall, it's perfect for small spaces, shelves, desks, or countertops. The green leaves and brown wood hexagon pot offer a minimalistic and clean aesthetic to complement various décor styles. It's likely a budget-friendly option compared to other artificial plants.

Specifications of Fancy Mart Fancymart artificial bamboo leaves plant

Brand: Fancy Mart Plant or Animal Product Type: Bamboo Colour: Green Material: Wood Product Dimensions: 26Dx26Wx20H Centimetres

Pros Cons Compact size Limited size and realism Affordable Durability

2. Dekorly Artificial Potted Plants (Set of 8)

B0BCKLM33P

The Dekorly artificial plants are a set of 8 small, fake plant decorations of eucalyptus plants in pots. They are made of plastic and are designed to look like real eucalyptus plants. They are a popular choice for office decor by adding a touch of greenery. They don't require watering, sunlight, or pruning. They are a relatively inexpensive way to add greenery to your home. They are plastic plant decorations, so they are not easily damaged. They can be used in a variety of settings.

Specifications of Dekorly Artificial Potted Plants (Set of 8)

Brand: Dekorly Plant or Animal Product Type: Eucalyptus Colour: Green Material: Plastic Product Dimensions: 6Dx6Wx15H Centimetres

Pros Cons Affordable Can collect dust Durable Not as realistic as real plants

3. Fourwalls Beautiful Artificial Polyester and Plastic Tulip

B00U7EYB3Q

The Fourwalls beautiful artificial plant is an arrangement featuring nine purple tulip flowers. These artificial ones require no watering, sunlight, or special care. Artificial flowers are generally more affordable than real flowers, and this bunch is no exception. The combination of polyester and plastic materials can be more durable than some other artificial flowers. The artificial flowers maintain their appearance over time.

Specifications of Fourwalls Beautiful Artificial Polyester and Plastic Tulip

Brand: Fourwalls Plant or Animal Product Type: Tulip Colour: Purple Material: Faux Silk Product Dimensions: 10.6Dx45.3Wx10.4H Centimetres

Pros Cons Affordable Not suitable for outdoor use Durable

4. Heart Home Artificial Vine Plants with Pot

B08VGMLCVF

The Heart Home artificial plants with pot is a set of artificial vine plants that come in a small pot. They are made of plastic and are designed to look like real vines. They are a popular choice for office decor by adding a touch of greenery. They don't require watering, sunlight, or pruning. They are a relatively inexpensive way to add greenery to your office. They are plastic plant decorations, so they are not easily damaged. They can be used in a variety of settings.

Specifications of Heart Home Artificial Vine Plants with Pot

Brand: Heart Home Plant or Animal Product Type: Vine Colour: Green Material: Plastic Product Dimensions: 27Dx75Wx7H Centimetres

Pros Cons Affordable Can collect dust Durable Not as realistic as real plants

5. SATYAM KRAFT 5 Pcs Artificial Chrysanthemum Ball Hydrangea

B0BV6DJRMC

The SATYAM KRAFT 5 Pcs Artificial Chrysanthemum Ball Hydrangea Flower Stick adds a touch of floral decoration to your office. Compared to real flowers, these artificial plants are inexpensive. They require no need for watering, sunlight, or special care. Fabric material is generally more durable than plastic flowers and less likely to break. The dark red colour can complement various decorations and add a dramatic touch.

Specifications of SATYAM KRAFT 5 Pcs Artificial Chrysanthemum Ball Hydrangea

Brand: SATYAM KRAFT Plant or Animal Product Type: Flower Colour: Dark Red Material: Fabric Product Dimensions: 7Dx7Wx28H Centimetres

Pros Cons Affordable Limited colour options Durable May require fluffing

6. SATYAM KRAFT 5 Pcs Artificial Baby’s Breath Gypsophila

B097DNWWJM

The SATYAM KRAFT 5 Pcs artificial baby's breath gypsophila flower bunch adds a touch of floral decoration to your office. Compared to real flowers, these artificial plants of baby's breaths are inexpensive. They require no need for watering, sunlight, or special care. The fabric material is generally more durable than plastic flowers and less likely to break. The pink colour can complement various decorations and add a feminine touch.

Specifications of SATYAM KRAFT 5 Pcs Artificial Baby’s Breath Gypsophila

Brand: SATYAM KRAFT Plant or Animal Product Type: Baby's Breath Colour: Pink Material: Fabric Product Dimensions: 15Dx15Wx50H Centimetres

Pros Cons Affordable Less realistic Durable May require fluffing

7. Tdas Artificial Plants Leaves Ivy Garlands

B08KF3GJQ7

The Tdas artificial plants leaves ivy garlands are a budget-friendly option for decorating your office. This set of 6 vines with 80 leaves is a cost-effective way to add greenery to your space. They require no watering, sunlight, or special care. They can be used for various artificial plant decor purposes. They can likely be easily hung or arranged without requiring complex tools or procedures. When stored, they wouldn't take up much space.

Specifications of Tdas Artificial Plants Leaves Ivy Garlands

Brand: Tdas Plant or Animal Product Type: Ivy Colour: Green Material: Fabric Recommended Uses For Product: Decor

Pros Cons Affordable Limited realism Versatile May require fluffing or arranging

8. Dekorly Set of 5 Bonsai Wild Artificial Plants with Pot

B09NQ4Q6LT

The Dekorly set of 5 bonsai wild artificial plants with pot adds a touch of colourful greenery to your office decor. These artificial versions require no watering, sunlight, or special care. The set includes five bonsai plants in different colours, offering a vibrant and diverse decorative element. The set provides a variety of shapes and sizes to create different arrangements. These plants can be more affordable than real bonsai trees in the long run.

Specifications of Dekorly Set of 5 Bonsai Wild Artificial Plants with Pot

Brand: Dekorly Plant or Animal Product Type: Bonsai Colour: Multicolour Material: Plastic Product Dimensions: 5Dx5Wx20H Centimetres

Pros Cons Variety Limited realism Potentially budget-friendly Durability

9. Fancy Mart Artificial Bamboo with Pot

B07HLYWKYG

The Fancy Mart artificial bamboo with pot is a low-maintenance and decorative artificial plant for your office. They require no watering, sunlight, or special care. They can be used in various settings, including living rooms, bedrooms, offices, and more. Depending on the specific size offered, it might be suitable for smaller spaces like shelves, desks, or countertops. These plants can bring a sense of nature and life to your space.

Specifications of Fancy Mart Artificial Bamboo with Pot

Brand: Fancy Mart Plant or Animal Product Type: Bamboo Colour: Green Material: Plastic Product Dimensions: 18Dx18Wx32H Centimetres

Pros Cons Compact Limited realism Affordable May require fluffing

10. Fancy Mart Artificial Money Plant with Wooden Pot

B07R4JR8HQ

The Fancy Mart artificial money plant with a wooden pot is a low-maintenance way to add greenery and a touch of nature to your space. Unlike real money plants, this artificial version requires no watering, sunlight, or special care. The combination of green leaves and a wooden pot can complement various décor styles, from modern to rustic. These artificial plants can be more affordable than real plants in the long run.

Specifications of Fancy Mart Artificial Money Plant with Wooden Pot

Brand: Fancy Mart Plant or Animal Product Type: Orchid Colour: Green Material: Wood Product Dimensions: 28Dx28Wx35H Centimetres

Pros Cons Realistic appearance Limited realism Suitable for various placements May require fluffing or arranging

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Fancy Mart Fancymart artificial bamboo leaves plant Artificial bamboo leaves plant Green leaves and brown wood hexagon pot Compact size of 20 cm tall Dekorly Artificial Potted Plants (Set of 8) Set of 8 small, fake eucalyptus plants in pots Made of plastic Usable in a variety of settings Fourwalls Beautiful Artificial Polyester and Plastic Tulip Nine purple tulip flowers Combination of polyester and plastic materials Usable for multiple occasions Heart Home Artificial Vine Plants with Pot Set of artificial vine plants Made of plastic Usable in a variety of settings SATYAM KRAFT 5 Pcs Artificial Chrysanthemum Ball Hydrangea 5 Pcs Artificial Chrysanthemum Ball Hydrangea Flower Stick fabric material Dark red colour SATYAM KRAFT 5 Pcs Artificial Babys Breath Gypsophila 5 Pcs Artificial Baby's Breath Gypsophila Flower Bunch Fabric material Pink colour Tdas Artificial Plants Leaves Ivy Garlands Set of 6 vines with 80 leaves compact Usable for various decorative purposes Dekorly Set of 5 Bonsai Wild Artificial Plant with Pot Set of 5 Bonsai Wild Artificial Plant with Pot Variety of shapes and sizes Different colours Fancy Mart Artificial Bamboo with Pot Artificial Bamboo with Pot Green colour Usable in a variety of settings Fancy Mart Artificial Money Plant with Wooden Pot Artificial Money Plant with Wooden Pot Combination of green leaves and a wooden pot Suitable for various placements

Best overall product

The Fourwalls beautiful artificial plant is the best overall product. It is an arrangement featuring nine purple tulip flowers. Unlike real tulips, these artificial ones require no watering, sunlight, or special care. Artificial flowers are generally more affordable than real flowers, and this bunch is no exception. The combination of polyester and plastic materials can be more durable than some other artificial flowers. Unlike real flowers, which can wilt and fade, artificial flowers maintain their appearance over time.

Best value for money product

The SATYAM KRAFT 5 Pcs artificial baby's breath gypsophila flower bunch is the best value for the product. It adds a touch of floral decoration to your home or office. Compared to real flowers, this artificial plant of baby's breaths are inexpensive. They require no need for watering, sunlight, or special care. The fabric material is generally more durable than plastic flowers and less likely to break. The pink colour can complement various decorations and add a feminine touch.

How to buy the best artificial plant for office desk

Adding artificial plants to your office can create a warm, inviting atmosphere and even boost employee well-being. But with so many options available, how do you choose the best ones?

Opt for smaller plants for desks or shelves and larger ones for corners or entryways. Choose plants that complement your existing decor. Modern offices can benefit from clean-lined plants like snake plants or air plants. Traditional spaces might favour fuller ferns or ficus trees.

Consider plants that are easy to dust, as they require less maintenance. Choose plants made with sturdy materials that won't easily bend or break when touched. Some synthetic plants are treated with materials that mimic the air-purifying properties of real plants.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.