close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Best office chairs under 5000: Upgrade your workspace with comfort and style

Best office chairs under 5000: Upgrade your workspace with comfort and style

ByKanika Budhiraja
Jan 23, 2024 08:21 PM IST

Best office chairs under ₹5000: Revamp your workspace affordably! Discover the best office chairs for a perfect blend of comfort and style upgrades.

In the dynamic world of modern work, where our daily routines are increasingly intertwined with our professional lives, the significance of a well-designed and comfortable workspace cannot be overstated. The choice of office furniture plays a pivotal role in creating an environment that fosters productivity & well-being. Enter the realm of the best office chairs under 5000 – a collection curated for those who seek to transform their workstations without breaking the bank.

Best office chairs under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000: Enjoy the perfect fusion of affordability and ergonomic excellence, creating a workspace that prioritizes comfort and enhances your professional environment.(Pexels)
Best office chairs under 5000: Enjoy the perfect fusion of affordability and ergonomic excellence, creating a workspace that prioritizes comfort and enhances your professional environment.(Pexels)

Pursuing an ergonomic and aesthetically pleasing office chair is no longer synonymous with a hefty price tag. The phrase "Upgrade your workspace with comfort and style" encapsulates the essence of this endeavor. These office chairs are not mere pieces of furniture; they are catalysts for positive change in how we work and interact within our professional spheres.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In the sub- 5000 category, affordability is seamlessly harmonized with functionality and design. This collection is a testament to the idea that one can achieve comfort and style without compromising on budget constraints. Whether you are setting up a home office, revamping a shared workspace, or simply looking to enhance your seating experience, these chairs offer a myriad of options to cater to diverse needs.

Exploring this collection becomes an exciting journey, where each chair has been carefully selected to bring forth an amalgamation of ergonomic support, durability, and aesthetic appeal. From sleek and minimalist designs to chairs tailored for specific needs like extended hours of work or gaming, this assortment accommodates a spectrum of preferences.

Embrace the prospect of a revamped workspace that complements your professional endeavors and prioritizes your well-being. As you navigate through the options presented, envision a workspace where every sitting moment is characterized by comfort, fostering a conducive environment for creativity, focus, and efficiency. Upgrade your office chair, and in doing so, elevate the very essence of your work routine – because, in the realm of office chairs under 5000, comfort and style need not be a luxury but a well-deserved standard.

1. CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair/Study Chair/Revolving Chair/Computer Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Seat Height Adjustable Chair [Black]

B08XBGZ4R6

The CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Office Chair combines comfort and functionality for an ideal workspace. It is designed for work-from-home setups and features a breathable mesh back, adjustable seat height, and a sturdy metal base. The ergonomic design ensures proper support during long hours of work or study. With a sleek black finish, this chair seamlessly blends style with utility, making it a versatile addition to any office or study environment.

Specifications of CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair:

Design: Mesh Mid Back for breathability.

Functionality: Revolving and height-adjustable.

Base: Sturdy metal base for durability.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Ergonomic design for comfort during long hoursLimited color options
Mesh back for breathability in extended useMay not have advanced features
Adjustable seat height for personalized comfortSturdy metal base might not suit all design preferences
Suitable for both work-from-home and office settingsMay not be suitable for users seeking extra cushioning

2. ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair for Work from Home/Study Chair/Revolving Chair [Heavy Duty Nylon Base, Black]

B0BQ3K354Y

The ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair blends functionality and durability, catering to work-from-home and study needs. With a design focused on ergonomic support, it features a mid-back structure. The chair boasts a heavy-duty nylon base for stability and a sleek black finish, ensuring it complements any workspace. It is perfect for extended use and offers a comfortable solution for those seeking a reliable and stylish revolving office chair.

Specifications of ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair for Work from Home/Study Chair/Revolving Chair [Heavy Duty Nylon Base, Black]:

Adjustability: Height-Adjustable for personalized comfort.

Material: Quality materials for durability and longevity.

Usage: Versatile for both work-from-home and study purposes.

Assembly: Easy assembly for quick setup.

Weight Capacity: Designed to support heavy-duty usage.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Ergonomic mid-back design for optimal supportLimited color options
Heavy-duty nylon base ensures stabilityMay not have advanced features
Suitable for work-from-home and study environmentsPersonal preference may vary on the mid-back design
Sleek black finish adds a modern touch to the workspaceMay not be suitable for users seeking extra cushioning

3. Green Soul Seoul Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Smart Black)

B092QS6FJS

The Green Soul Seoul Office Chair perfectly blends comfort and style for your home office. Its mid-back mesh design offers ergonomic support, ensuring a comfortable and spacious seating experience. Featuring a rocking-tilt mechanism and a heavy-duty metal base, this chair combines functionality with durability. The Smart Black color adds a touch of sophistication to your workspace, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a reliable and stylish desk chair.

Specifications of Green Soul Seoul Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Smart Black):

Design: Mid Back Mesh for ergonomic support

Functionality: Rocking-tilt mechanism for added comfort

Base: Heavy-duty metal base for stability.

Seat: Comfortable & spacious seat.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Ergonomic mid-back mesh design for optimal supportLimited color options
Rocking-tilt mechanism enhances comfortMay not have advanced features
Heavy-duty metal base ensures stabilityPersonal preference may vary on the mid-back design
Comfortable and spacious seat for extended useMay not be suitable for users seeking extra cushioning

Also Read: Amazon Sale: Grab up to 74% off on office chairs, elevate your experience

4. beAAtho® Verona Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Desk Office Chair with Tilting Mechanism

B09HNTMPRK

The beAAtho® Verona Mesh Mid-Back Office Chair combines modern design with ergonomic functionality. Its mid-back mesh provides optimal support, enhancing comfort during long work hours. The tilting mechanism adds flexibility to your seating experience, accommodating various working positions. With a focus on both style and comfort, this desk chair is an excellent addition to any office space, offering a perfect blend of contemporary aesthetics and ergonomic support.

Specifications of beAAtho® Verona Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Desk Office Chair with Tilting Mechanism:

Design: Mid-back mesh for ergonomic support.

Functionality: Tilting mechanism for flexibility.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Ergonomic mid-back mesh design for optimal supportLimited information on additional features
Modern design adds a contemporary touch to the officeMay not suit users looking for advanced functionality
Tilting mechanism enhances flexibility in seatingLimited color options
Suitable for various working positionsPersonal preference may vary on the mid-back design

5. Da URBAN® Milford Mid Back Revolving Leatherette Ergonomic Home & Office Executive Chair

B08ZDDR2HW

The Da URBAN® Milford Mid Back Executive Chair combines comfort and sophistication for your home or office. Crafted with a mid-back design, it offers ergonomic support wrapped in a luxurious leatherette. The revolving feature adds flexibility, while the executive style enhances the ambiance of your workspace. Ideal for both professional and home environments, this chair is a testament to the fusion of functionality and aesthetics, ensuring a comfortable and stylish seating experience.

Specifications of Da URBAN® Milford Mid Back Revolving Leatherette Ergonomic Home & Office Executive Chair:

Design: Mid-back Leatherette for ergonomic support.

Functionality: Revolving feature for added flexibility.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Luxurious leatherette upholstery for a sophisticated feelLimited information on additional features
Mid-back design provides ergonomic supportMay not suit users looking for advanced functionality
Revolving feature enhances flexibility in seatingLimited color options
Ideal for both home and office environmentsPersonal preference may vary on the mid-back design

6. ROSE® Mono Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair

B09SBJQRPK

The ROSE® Mono Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair redefines comfort with its sleek design and ergonomic features. The mid-back mesh ensures optimal support for long working hours. Crafted for both style and functionality, it effortlessly enhances any office space. The Mono Mesh design adds a touch of modernity, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing office chair.

Specifications of ROSE® Mono Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair:

Design: Mono mesh mid-back for ergonomic support.

Adjustability: Height-adjustable feature for personalized comfort.

Base: Sturdy base for stability during use.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Ergonomic mid-back mesh design for optimal supportLimited information on additional features
Sleek and modern design adds a contemporary touchMay not suit users looking for advanced functionality
Ideal for long working hours with comfort in mindLimited color options

7. FURNICOM CHAIRS� Armo Medium Back Ergonomic Office Chair Computer & Study Chair

B08KKMJP2S

FURNICOM CHAIRS™ presents the Armo Medium Back Ergonomic Office Chair, an ideal blend of comfort and functionality. Designed for computer use and study sessions, the medium back provides ergonomic support. Its sleek and modern design enhances any workspace, making it suitable for professional and academic environments. Elevate your seating experience with this versatile and stylish office chair.

Specifications of FURNICOM CHAIRS� Armo Medium Back Ergonomic Office Chair Computer & Study Chair:

Design: Medium Back for ergonomic support.

Functionality: Ergonomic design for comfortable work/study sessions.

Base: Metal powder-coated base for durability.

Support: Specifically designed for good lower back support.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Ergonomic medium back design for optimal supportLimited information on additional features
Sleek and modern design adds a contemporary touchMay not suit users looking for advanced functionality
Ideal for computer use and study sessionsLimited color options

 

Also Read: Cooler Master Caliber R2 gaming chair: Best gaming chair of 2023

 

8. Savya Home® Delta Executive Ergonomic Office Chair

B07GJYBFW1

Savya Home® presents the Delta Executive Ergonomic Office Chair, a perfect fusion of comfort and functionality. With a height-adjustable seat and T-type armrest, it caters to personalized comfort needs. The upholstered seat enhances the seating experience, and the push-back tilt feature adds flexibility to your work environment. Designed with a mid-back structure in classic black, this chair seamlessly combines style and ergonomic support, making it an excellent choice for executive office spaces.

Specifications of Savya Home® Delta Executive Ergonomic Office Chair:

Adjustability: Height-adjustable seat for personalized comfort.

Design: T-type armrest for added comfort.

Features: Push back tilt feature for flexibility.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Height-adjustable seat for personalized comfortLimited color options
T-type armrest enhances comfort during extended useMay not suit users looking for advanced features
Push back tilt feature adds flexibility to the work environmentPersonal preference may vary on the mid-back design
Upholstered seat for an enhanced and comfortable seating experience 

9. SIHOO® M18 High Back Office Chair, Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair

B07GNDDNMW

The SIHOO® M18 High Back Office Chair combines modern design with ergonomic functionality, offering an elevated seating experience. The high-back mesh design provides optimal support, promoting a comfortable and breathable environment during long work hours. With a focus on both style and comfort, this chair suits professional settings. The SIHOO® M18 effortlessly blends sleek aesthetics with ergonomic excellence for a contemporary office seating solution.

Specifications of SIHOO® M18 High Back Office Chair, Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair:

Design: High back design for enhanced support.

Adjustability: Adjustable features for personalized comfort.

Base: Sturdy base for stability during use.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
High-back design for optimal support during extended work periodsLimited information on additional features
Mesh material enhances breathability, providing comfortMay not suit users looking for advanced features
Ideal for professional settings with a sleek and modern aestheticLimited color options

Best 3 features for you:

ProductDesignSupportBase
CELLBELL Desire C104Mesh Mid BackAdjustable Seat HeightMetal Base
ASTRIDE Ace Mid BackMid BackHeavy Duty Nylon BaseRevolving
Green Soul SeoulMid Back MeshComfortable & Spacious SeatHeavy Duty Metal Base
beAAtho® Verona Mesh Mid-BackMesh Mid BackTilting MechanismMetal Base
Da URBAN® Milford Mid BackMid Back Revolving LeatheretteGood Lower Back SupportMetal Base
ROSE® Mono Mesh Mid-BackMono Mesh Mid-BackErgonomic SupportMetal Base
FURNICOM CHAIRS™ Armo Medium BackMedium BackErgonomic SupportMetal Base
Savya Home® Delta ExecutiveMedium BackBetter ComfortHeavy Duty Metal Base
SIHOO® M18 High BackHigh BackOptimal SupportHeavy Duty Metal Base

Best value-for-money product:

The CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair is the best value-for-money option. Its adjustable seat height, mesh back for comfort, and sturdy metal base provide essential features at an affordable price. Perfect for home offices, it combines functionality and durability, making it a wise investment without breaking the bank.

Best overall product:

The Green Soul Seoul Office Chair emerges as the best overall product. Its mid-back mesh design, rocking-tilt mechanism, and heavy-duty metal base perfectly blend ergonomic support and modern aesthetics. The comfortable and spacious seat enhances the overall user experience, making it an ideal choice for style and functionality.

Finding the best office chairs under 5000?

To find the best office chairs under 5000, explore online marketplaces, considering brands like CELLBELL, Green Soul, and others. Look for chairs with essential features such as adjustable height, ergonomic design, and sturdy construction. Read customer reviews for insights into comfort and durability. Compare prices & specifications to ensure you get the best value within your budget. Additionally, consider sales, discounts, and customer ratings for a comprehensive evaluation before purchasing.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On