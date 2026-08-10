Pregnancy journals are having a moment. Here’s why mums-to-be are writing it all down

Nine months of a pregnancy can feel like a haze once the baby arrives. But what if you were writing about and recording the first scan, your anxieties, a food craving, the first kick, the song you kept listening to, the first piece of baby clothing you bought, in a diary? Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is expecting her first child, is doing just that in a pregnancy journal, as revealed in her August Instagram dump. Experts say it’s a helpful way for mothers to document how pregnancy actually feels — physically, emotionally and mentally.

Writing through the pregnancy milestones During pregnancy, a woman goes through multiple emotions. Journaling can give those feelings a place to land, explains Dr Avina Gupta, consultant psychiatrist, Kailash Deepak Hospital, Delhi. She says, “Sometimes, a worry feels much bigger when it keeps going around in your mind. The moment you write it down, it starts to feel clearer and a little easier to understand.

Writing can also help women notice patterns in their emotions and identify triggers. “Your reports will tell you when you had a scan or what the results were, but they won’t tell you how you felt when you first heard your baby’s heartbeat, when you felt those first tiny kicks, or what you were dreaming about for your baby’s future,” Gupta says. “Those are the memories that stay with you.”

A record of ‘becoming mum’ Pregnancy journals, easily available online in India, are increasingly lending themselves to scrapbooking and personalisation, with baby-themed stickers, milestone stickers such as ’first kick’, ’20 weeks’ and ‘We heard the heartbeat’. Some of them also come with ultrasound-photo slots, decorative elements, custom covers, and more.

Mumbai-based Harismitha S, 30, a senior business development analyst, says her pregnancy journal became a detailed record of the pregnancy she wanted to remember - from cravings and family predictions to fears, affirmations, routines and how she prepared for delivery. She wants to share it with her son once he grows up. “I want him to respect his partner while she enters motherhood, and be a good father,” she adds.

Putting pregnancy memories on paper “Social media has contributed to a broader culture of documenting life’s milestones. Pregnancy and parenthood are now extensively photographed and shared, but interestingly, we see a parallel desire to take some of those memories offline. Parents may have hundreds of photographs on their phones, but they increasingly want to curate the ones that matter into something tangible and personal," says Karan Joshi, co-founder of Odd Giraffe, a brand that offers journals and more.

How to make a pregnancy journal? Pick a format: Notebook, journal app or digital document; just choose what feels easiest

Set a routine: Write once a week or whenever something memorable happens.

Track milestones: Note scans, baby’s first movements, trimester changes and other special moments.

Record how you feel: Jot down your moods, thoughts, worries and excitement.

Add photos and keepsakes: Ultrasound images, bump photos, cards or little notes can make it more personal. A journal that goes beyond pregnancy The value of a pregnancy journal can extend into the postpartum period, says psychologist Prerna Pant, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, Delhi. “During fourth trimester, women experience significant hormonal changes, disrupted sleep, and the demands of caring for a newborn, all of which can make it difficult to appreciate how far they have come,” she says. Revisiting journal entries can offer “emotional continuity” by reconnecting women with the hopes and questions they had during pregnancy, while helping them recognise the challenges they have already navigated.

Partners can also be part of that record, but on the mother’s terms. “A pregnancy journal should always remain the mother’s personal space, with participation from loved ones guided by her comfort and choice,” she says. Partners can write occasional notes to the baby, record shared memories, or simply create uninterrupted time for the mother to journal. “When participation is based on consent rather than expectation, it can strengthen communication, deepen family connection, and create a lasting record of a life-changing journey from multiple perspectives,” she adds.