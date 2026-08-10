Who was Jake Whisenant? Yosemite speed climber who set EI Captain record dies in tragic Sierra Nevada accident

Jake Whisenant, 30, who gained notoriety for his record-setting ascent of Yosemite's iconic El Capitan, has tragically passed away in an accident in the Sierra Nevada. Jake Whisenant, a 30-year-old climber famous for his speed ascents of El Capitan, tragically died in a Sierra Nevada accident on August 3. (X@MarioNawfal)

Whisenant, a climber from Mammoth Lakes recognized for his rapid ascents, died on August 3, as per the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Coroner. Authorities have not provided additional information regarding the details surrounding the accident.

Jake Whisenant dies at 30: Tributes pour in Bailee Moore, who referred to the influencer from Mammoth Lakes as her "lifelong friend and confidant," shared a tribute on Instagram.

​“Our family is absolutely devastated by this news but find solace in the fact that Jake died doing what he loves in the beautiful Sierra Nevada. I will look for you in every life, my brother. Now go rest high up on that mountain.” Moore said.

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Noah Fox, who ascended El Capitan in Yosemite National Park with Whisenant, said that he would "cherish" those memories for his entire life. In response to Moore’s post, Fox mentioned that he had the "privilege of climbing with Jake" in the past few months.

Who was Jake Whisenant? Whisenant successfully climbed the Lurking Fear route of El Capitan in October 2024, accompanied by fellow climber Brant Hysell, completing the ascent in a remarkable time of two hours, 55 minutes, and 32 seconds.

According to climbing magazine Gripped, the duo shattered the previous record for this route, which was held by climbers Yuji Hirayama and Nick Fowler.

On social media, Whisenant referred to the experience as a "magical day" that he would always remember.

“We both tapped into a flow state, fully committed to our plan, and most importantly had an absolute blast on our favorite rock,” he continued.​ “We had perfect weather for a shirtless ascent and the entire route to ourselves.”

El Capitan ascends to over 3,000 feet above the valley floor, standing more than three times taller than the Eiffel Tower.

On Instagram, Whisenant frequently provided fans with insights into his adventures, posting images of himself climbing rock faces and gazing at sunsets.