Climber Balin Miller, 23, dies in fall while soloing El Capitan in Yosemite

Balin Miller, a 23-year-old climber from Alaska, died Wednesday while attempting El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. His mother, Jeanine Girard-Moorman, confirmed his death, according to New York Post. Balin Miller gained attention earlier this year after claiming the first solo ascent of Mount McKinley’s Slovak Direct,(@balin.mille/Instagram)

“He’s been climbing since he was a young boy,” she said. “His heart and soul was truly to just climb. He loved climbing, and it was never about money or fame.”

The accident occurred as Miller was rope soloing the Sea of Dreams route, which is about 2,400 feet high. His brother Dylan said he had already completed the climb and was hauling gear when he probably rappelled off the end of his rope.

Accomplishments in climbing

Miller was already well known in the climbing community. He gained attention earlier this year after claiming the first solo ascent of Mount McKinley’s Slovak Direct, a route he completed in 56 hours. In recent months, he had also soloed in Patagonia and the Canadian Rockies, including the demanding Reality Bath ice climb, which had gone unrepeated for 37 years.

“He’s had probably one of the most impressive last six months of climbing of anyone I can think of,” Alaska alpinist Clint Helander told the Anchorage Daily News.

Miller grew up in Alaska climbing with his father and brother. Dylan admitted it took him longer to love the sport, but his younger brother committed from the start. “He said he felt most alive when he was climbing,” Dylan said. “I’m his bigger brother, but he was my mentor.”

Remembering Miller

Friends and fellow climbers posted tributes online, many remembering him as “orange tent guy” from TikTok livestreams of his climbs. His mother described him as kind, full of life, and someone who also loved animals.

He often climbed with glitter across his cheekbones, once telling Climbing magazine it was like “a warrior putting makeup on before going into battle.”

“I can’t imagine climbing ever again without him,” Dylan Miller said. “He has inspired so many people to do things that seemed unthinkable, including me.”