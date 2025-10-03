Who was Jennifer Nicole Rivas? 21-year-old TikToker found dead at home

Jennifer Nicole Rivas, a 21-year-old TikTok star and TV host, was found dead at her home in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras. She passed away on Wednesday, October 1. Reports say her death was caused by an epileptic seizure, Jennifer Nicole Rivas, was a host on Honduran TV channel CHTV and had a strong presence online.(@iamjenirivas_/instagram)

According to local news outlet HCH Televisión Digital, Rivas had epilepsy and was on medication for it. Her family confirmed she had a medical condition, and officials said she died from natural causes.

The news of her death was shared on Instagram by the Honduran podcast El Showsero TV, which is run by YouTuber Gazù Bbx. They wrote, "With deep sorrow, from El Showsero TV and the whole team of El Eventazo: Pickle War, we mourn the irreparable loss of our beloved participant Jennifer Rivas, from the Los del Barrio team."

tFans pay tribute to Jennifer Nicole Rivas

The post added, "A person full of energy and enthusiasm who left a mark on every moment shared. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time."

They post concluded with, "Rest in peace, little doll, thanks for making us smile at Los Venados 504."

Her fans poured tribute on her Instagram post, where one of the users wrote, “And to think she won't be doing makeup tutorials anymore, RIP Jeni Rivas.”

A different user chimed, “In this photo you looked very beautiful but you look sad Rest in peace Jenni.”

Another user added, “Rest in peace beautiful princess. May God lead strength to your loved ones.”

Jennifer Rivas social media following

Jennifer Rivas was a host on Honduran TV channel CHTV and had a strong presence online. She had over 100,000 followers on TikTok and more than 16,000 on Instagram, according to The Mirror report.

Her last Instagram post, made one day before she died, showed her smiling and saying she was "getting ready" for a pickleball game while at the court.