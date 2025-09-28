Justin Bieber drops cryptic Instagram post amid Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco wedding, Netizens say ‘Choice of song is wild’

Justin Bieber sparked buzz online on Saturday after he shared an Instagram post set to his 2025 romantic ballad I Do, a track dedicated to his marriage with Hailey Bieber. The post, which featured a carousel of photos of Bieber playing basketball at The League court in Los Angeles, may have appeared innocent at first glance, but the choice of soundtrack had fans raising eyebrows. Justin Bieber dropped a cryptic Instagram post amid Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco.(Invision)

Moreover, the timing coincided with Selena Gomez’s wedding to music producer Benny Blanco, which took place just hours earlier in Santa Barbara, California. Gomez’s nuptials quickly became a trending topic, and Bieber’s post did not escape fan scrutiny, reported Page Six.

Also read: Top 10 anime to watch in October 2025: My Hero Academia finale season to Spy X Family S3 and more

Social media reactions to Justin Bieber’s post

The comments section of Bieber's post was full of users pointing out the choice of song and how he “lost” Selena forever. Several fans even dropped GIFs of Gomez into Bieber’s comments

One user wrote, “Choice of song is wild.” Another user noted, “The love of your life just got married.” One quipped, “Benny : I Do; Justin : I do too.” Meanwhile, a fourth user commented, “Call her another 23 times please!!”

Someone even dropped a lyric of a Selena Gomez song, Lose You to Love Me. They wrote, “In two months, you replaced us, I needed to lose you to love me.”

Alluding to their old moniker, one fan wrote, “Jelena ends here,” and another user, throwing a jab at his song choice, wrote, “I do????i mean sel just said it.”

However, amid the jabs, one fan came to Bieber’s rescue and wrote, “This comment section needs to grow up he is married to hailey and has a son with her. Move on.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding

Selena Gomez, 33, shared intimate photos and videos from her wedding on Instagram, showing the couple hand-in-hand and embracing. Both the bride and groom wore Ralph Lauren. Gomez stunned in a custom satin halter-neck gown with embroidery, while Blanco, 37, opted for a traditional black tuxedo and bowtie.

Also read: Influencers Matt and Abby Howard share heartbreaking loss of baby girl at 17 weeks: 'Absolutely devastating'

Justin Bieber- Selena Gomez relationship

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber famously dated on and off for nearly eight years before their final split in 2018. That same year, Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in a private ceremony.

For years, Gomez and Hailey were pitted against one another in the public eye. However, Hailey publicly clarified in a 2022 interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that there was “all love” between the two women. Just months later, they put the feud rumors to rest by posing for a photo together, the Page Six report added.

FAQs

Q: Why are fans trolling Justin Bieber?

Because he posted a basketball photo set to his wedding song “I Do” just hours after ex Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco.

Q: When did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco get married?

They tied the knot on Saturday, September 27, in Santa Barbara, California.

Q: What did Selena Gomez wear at her wedding?

She wore a custom Ralph Lauren halter-neck satin gown with embroidery.

Q: When did Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez break up?

They ended their on-and-off relationship in 2018, the same year Justin married Hailey.