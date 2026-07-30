Odisha floods: Death toll rises to 8; over 4 lakh affected as rain batters state

Flood-related deaths in Odisha rose to eight on Thursday as relentless rainfall triggered by a slow-moving weather system continued to inundate hundreds of villages, forcing the closure of schools in four districts while authorities intensified rescue and relief operations across the state. An inundated temple in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday. (PTI)

Five of the deaths were reported from Keonjhar district, including a fire services personnel who was electrocuted while on duty. One person each died in Dhenkanal, Deogarh and Sambalpur districts in separate flood-related incidents, including wall collapses, officials said.

More than 4,00,000 people have been affected by the floods so far in the state, according to the government’s status report at 9am on Thursday.

Authorities directed all government and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres, to remain closed on Thursday in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts due to flooding and persistent rainfall.

The situation remained critical in Bhadrak district, where the Baitarani and Salandi rivers continued to flow above the danger mark. Floodwaters from the overflowing Baitarani submerged several villages in the Bhandaripokhari and Dhamnagar blocks, cutting off road connectivity and disrupting transport.

Rescue operations continued across the affected districts. In Nuapada district, fire services personnel rescued 27 people stranded near the Birighat river at Daragaon village, including 20 men, four women and three children. Officials said the timely operation prevented any casualties despite initial reports indicating that eight people were trapped.

In Balangir district, personnel of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) rescued 13 people who had been stranded for nearly 10 hours on an island-like patch in the Undar river near Kantabanji after rising water levels cut them off while they were working in agricultural fields.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said four districts were likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday, although the overall intensity of rainfall had eased. However, it issued a yellow alert for 18 districts, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rainfall, indicating that flood risks would continue in several parts of the state.