Odisha floods: Death toll rises to 8; over 4 lakh affected as rain batters state
The situation remained critical in Bhadrak district, where the Baitarani and Salandi rivers continued to flow above the danger mark.
Flood-related deaths in Odisha rose to eight on Thursday as relentless rainfall triggered by a slow-moving weather system continued to inundate hundreds of villages, forcing the closure of schools in four districts while authorities intensified rescue and relief operations across the state.
Five of the deaths were reported from Keonjhar district, including a fire services personnel who was electrocuted while on duty. One person each died in Dhenkanal, Deogarh and Sambalpur districts in separate flood-related incidents, including wall collapses, officials said.
More than 4,00,000 people have been affected by the floods so far in the state, according to the government’s status report at 9am on Thursday.
Authorities directed all government and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres, to remain closed on Thursday in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts due to flooding and persistent rainfall.
The situation remained critical in Bhadrak district, where the Baitarani and Salandi rivers continued to flow above the danger mark. Floodwaters from the overflowing Baitarani submerged several villages in the Bhandaripokhari and Dhamnagar blocks, cutting off road connectivity and disrupting transport.
Rescue operations continued across the affected districts. In Nuapada district, fire services personnel rescued 27 people stranded near the Birighat river at Daragaon village, including 20 men, four women and three children. Officials said the timely operation prevented any casualties despite initial reports indicating that eight people were trapped.
In Balangir district, personnel of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) rescued 13 people who had been stranded for nearly 10 hours on an island-like patch in the Undar river near Kantabanji after rising water levels cut them off while they were working in agricultural fields.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said four districts were likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday, although the overall intensity of rainfall had eased. However, it issued a yellow alert for 18 districts, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rainfall, indicating that flood risks would continue in several parts of the state.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More