Cop suspended over sexual assault charges

A police inspector heading the Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad has been suspended following allegations of serious misconduct, including sexual assault on a woman, extortion and abuse of official position, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. HT Image

Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday issued the order suspending inspector U Srinivasulu Reddy, after a preliminary internal inquiry into the complaints against him, an official statement from the commissioner’s office said.

The suspension orders were issued within hours of Srinivasulu Reddy being shifted from his post in the Jubilee Hills police station and placed in the Vacancy Reserve (VR), pending further investigation, the statement said, adding that Rajendranagar inspector Muthu Yadav was posted in his place in Jubilee Hills PS.

A senior officer familiar with the matter said it was only four months ago that Reddy had assumed charge at the Jubilee Hills police station. “Earlier, he was working in Ameenpur police station, where there were allegations of trapping a married woman, who approached him seeking assistance regarding family disputes,” he said.

In her written complaint to director general of police CV Anand, the woman alleged that Reddy had sexually assaulted her, taking advantage of her situation. She also alleged in the complaint that he secretly recorded photographs and videos of the encounters and subsequently used the material to threaten and repeatedly sexually exploit her.

The woman further accused the inspector of demanding large sums of money by threatening to release the videos and continued to subject her to sexual assault over an extended period. “The woman alleged that she had become pregnant due to the inspector’s actions. He later took her to a hospital and forced her to undergo an abortion,” the police officer quoted above said.

Following receipt of the complaint, the DGP entrusted the inquiry to Multi-Zone inspector general (IG) Shanawaz Qasim. The DGP also directed the West Zone deputy commissioner of police (DCP) to formally record the woman’s statement.

However, during questioning, Srinivasulu Reddy denied the allegations. He reportedly told senior officers that it was the woman who had repeatedly threatened him and extorted money from him, the officer quoted above said. “Pending further investigation, the commissioner ordered suspension of the inspector,” the officer added.