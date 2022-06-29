Ex-Inspector General of Police's son murdered in Pune, five held

Pune police have arrested five persons for murdering a 33-year-old man at Ambegaon Budruk. The victim Narendra Raghunath Khaire (33), has been identified as the son of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Raghunath Khaire.

The incident took place on June 26, when the victim was brutally beaten up by the accused persons over a brawl about two-wheeler parking. The victim and the accused were under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place, said police.

The accused have been identified as Yuvraj Jambu Kamble (20), from Padmavati; Onkar Ashok Ritthe (24); from Ambegaon; Vaibhav Popat Adate (24), from Vadgaon and Manoj Dattatray Suryavanshi (24), from Vadgaon; while one accused identified Vishnu Kachru Kadam from Narhe has been also arrested for not informing the police about the incident.

Police have also registered a case against three unknown persons.

Jagganath Kalaskar, senior police inspector of the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said, a case has been registered and five people have been arrested in the case.

Narendra, who was an HR manager in a private company, was in a hotel on June 26. When he was about to leave, there was an argument between the victim and accused over two-wheeler parking. After which Khaire was brutally beaten up by the accused and his mobile phone, wallet and other belongings were stolen.

The incident has been recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the hotel after which police arrested the accused on Tuesday.

A case has been registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station after a complaint was filed by assistant police inspector Ashish Ramesh Kavathekar.

