Ex-Inspector General of Police's son murdered in Pune, five held
Pune police have arrested five persons for murdering a 33-year-old man at Ambegaon Budruk. The victim Narendra Raghunath Khaire (33), has been identified as the son of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Raghunath Khaire.
The incident took place on June 26, when the victim was brutally beaten up by the accused persons over a brawl about two-wheeler parking. The victim and the accused were under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place, said police.
The accused have been identified as Yuvraj Jambu Kamble (20), from Padmavati; Onkar Ashok Ritthe (24); from Ambegaon; Vaibhav Popat Adate (24), from Vadgaon and Manoj Dattatray Suryavanshi (24), from Vadgaon; while one accused identified Vishnu Kachru Kadam from Narhe has been also arrested for not informing the police about the incident.
Police have also registered a case against three unknown persons.
Jagganath Kalaskar, senior police inspector of the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said, a case has been registered and five people have been arrested in the case.
Narendra, who was an HR manager in a private company, was in a hotel on June 26. When he was about to leave, there was an argument between the victim and accused over two-wheeler parking. After which Khaire was brutally beaten up by the accused and his mobile phone, wallet and other belongings were stolen.
The incident has been recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the hotel after which police arrested the accused on Tuesday.
A case has been registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station after a complaint was filed by assistant police inspector Ashish Ramesh Kavathekar.
-
Gujarat BJP delegation wraps up inspection of Delhi school, hospitals
A 17-member delegation from the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was in the national capital to “expose the reality” of the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi model of governance, concluded their inspection of Delhi government schools and hospitals on Wednesday, even as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed a hope that they would take lessons from Delhi to improve the educational and health-care systems in their state.
-
Yamuna water level lowest since 1965, most areas to face crisis
New Delhi: The water level in Yamuna on Wednesday was measured at 666.80 feet – the lowest since 1965 – the Delhi Jal Board said, warning water supply will remain hit across several areas in north, west, central, south Delhi as well as locations in New Delhi and the Delhi Cantonment. Delhi has been facing a water shortage for nearly two months now, with the problem first surfacing in April.
-
27% water samples taken this year fail safety tests
At least 27% of the drinking water samples collected by the health department from different sources across the city this year have failed the safety tests and were unfit for consumption with officials claiming that most of the failed samples were checked for contaminants, which majorly included faecal matter that causes a large number of water-borne diseases. Around 22.86% of the water samples collected this month till June 28 failed to pass the safety tests.
-
15-yr-old boy’s demise ruled Covid death; first in Gzb in four months
A 15-year-old boy from Modinagar, who died of lung infection, became the first confirmed case of Covid death reported from the district since February 6, officials of the health department said on Wednesday. Last week, a seven-year-old girl from Ghaziabad with severe health complications died at Postgraduate Institute of Child Health in Noida and officials said that she too tested positive for Covid. The district reported 1,043 Covid-19 cases till June 29.
-
Vivek Phansalkar appointed as next Mumbai police commissioner
Amid the political turmoil in the state, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday appointed Vivek Phansalkar as the next Mumbai police commissioner. He will take charge on Thursday as the current city police chief, Sanjay Pandey, is retiring that day. The state home department issued an order in the evening, declaring the name of a 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer, Phansalkar.
