Why did FBI visit Lindsey Graham's residence? Clarification on 'foul play' in Senator's death probe; 'out of...'

However, there is no new evidence that has arisen since his death on Saturday night to indicate foul play, per the report.

Two law enforcement sources familiar with the scene at Graham's house said federal agents continue to investigate his death out of an abundance of caution, according to NBC.

Nearly 20 agents from the FBI and other federal agencies were seen with US Capitol Police officers entering Lindsey Graham's DC residence on Monday, two days after his death, as per NBC.

Also Read: Inside Lindsey Graham's bond with ‘devastated’ sister Darline Nordone: ‘He was always my parent’

What happened before Graham's sudden death The senator from South Carolina passed away on Saturday night following what his office described as a “brief and sudden illness,” occurring two days after he celebrated his 71st birthday and mere hours after returning from a trip to Ukraine.

Emergency responders arrived at Graham's residence in Capitol Hill following a report of cardiac arrest at approximately 8:30pm on Saturday, as per police scanner audio acquired by NBC News.

A senior staff member informed NBC News early Sunday that there were no signs indicating Graham was unwell before his unexpected death, and there had been no known health issues concerning Graham.

Also Read: What was Lindsey Graham's last 'secret' stop? Inside the hidden Ukrainian drone factory he visited before his death

Cause of Death US Senator Lindsey Graham died of an “aortic dissection” caused by cardiovascular disease, according to a preliminary finding by the Washington DC medical examiner. An aortic dissection is a tear in the main artery that carries blood to the body.

Graham's spokesperson said the death certificate would be pending until “all the toxicological and microscopic testing” was finalized.

However, prominent figures within the MAGA movement quickly began to propose various theories regarding Graham's death, with right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer referencing his recent trip to Ukraine and his advocacy for stricter sanctions against Russia.

“Yesterday, Lindsey Graham was in Ukraine... and called for more sanctions against Russia and pledged more US support for Ukraine,” she stated on X. “One day later, Lindsey Graham is dead. There needs to be an investigation!”

There is no evidence to back MAGA's claims, and authorities have not pointed to any foul play.