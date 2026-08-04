16 hours and counting: Guatemala on nationwide alert after Volcano Fuego erupts

Guatemala has issued a nationwide alert, the country's second-highest emergency alert, after the eruption of Volcano Fuego. According to the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH) of the country, the eruption began on Monday, August 3, and is now entering an intense phase. Volcano Fuego in Guatemala erupted on August 3 and 16 hours later, continues to show increased eruptive activity as the Central American country finds itself on a nationwide alert (YouTube/Screengrab) In view of the ongoing eruption of Fuego, Conred, Guatemala's disaster management authority, has issued evacuation notices and emergency directives, and has activated an "orange alert." "An orange (danger) alert has been declared nationwide due to the eruption of the Fuego volcano," said the disaster coordination agency on X.

The agency has started evacuating two villages near the volcano, located 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the capital, Guatemala City. The government has also suspended local school activities and closed a road linking the south of the country to the colonial city of Antigua, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Fuego eruption to increase As per the latest notice issued by INSIVUMEH, the eruptive pulse was Fuego recorded at 10:30pm local time, confirming that the eruption is set to increase and become more explosive in nature. “A 200 to 300-meter lava fountain has developed. high above the crater, which throws material towards the upper part of all the ravines, causing the detachment of incandescent blocks that reach the edge of the vegetation,” reads the latest bulletin. INSIVUMEH has also warned that the eruptive column of Volcano Fuego could exceed 7,000 metres above sea level, increasing the amount of ash in the atmosphere.