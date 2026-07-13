Kusha Kapila denies patch-up with Samay Raina, says viral photo is fake and altered: ‘Stop minimising women’

Actor Kusha Kapila has shut down rumours of a reconciliation with comedian Samay Raina after a photo of the two surfaced online and went viral. The image sparked speculation that the two had buried the hatchet following their very public fallout in 2024. However, Kusha has now clarified that the picture is fake and has been digitally altered. In 2024, Samay Raina and Kusha Kapila grabbed headlines after the comedian’s roast of the actor on Ashish Solanki’s show. Reaffirming her stance, she said she was genuinely hurt by the jokes made at her expense and asserted that she shares no friendship with Samay. Kusha urged people to stop trivialising women's experiences and finally move on from the episode. Kusha Kapila clarifies On Sunday, Kusha took to Instagram Stories to address the viral images linking her with Samay. In a series of posts, the actor-content creator set the record straight, calling out the altered photos. She mentioned that she has no intention of ever appearing on Samay's show, India's Got Latent. Reposting one post talking about Kusha patching up with Samay, Kusha wrote, “Fake and seeded. My face is Al altered. Why would anyone spend any money doing this is beyond me? The way incel internet will stoop down to minimise me is laughable at this point (sic)." In one post, she thanked Nikhil Taneja for calling out the fake images, writing, “Thank you for always coming through against this hot pile of bakwas garbage that god knows who is funding. It’s laughable”.

Kusha's Insta Story

“Kitna seeding karoge, meme accounts? Ruk jao. Will I have to reveal the jokes at this point to justify my anger? Wapas case ho jayega bhai. Move on, bhai. Maine kisi party mein hee nahi jaana ab (How much more are you going to keep seeding this, meme accounts? Stop already. Will I have to reveal the jokes at this point just to justify why I was angry? I would lead to another legal case… Move on. I won't attend any parties anymore)." Later, Kusha also jotted down all the facts in a long note and wrote that she blocked Samay after he made jokes about her, revealing she had to go through therapy to overcome the trauma. Kusha also clarified that while she attended singer Jasleen Royal's birthday party, which Samay Rina was also present at, their presence at the same event should not be mistaken for a reconciliation. She stressed that attending the same gathering does not mean they were spending time together or had patched things up. In the note, Kusha wrote, “Yes, we were friends. Samay was a panelist on a roast show hosted by Ashish Solanki. There was no script shared, no contract signed, and no jokes shared beforehand. Everything was done in good faith. I had no idea what was coming my way. The jokes made at my expense were horrible, and I stand by my stance that they should have been censored.” “I blocked both Samay and Ashish. It has taken me a lot of time and therapy to undo the shame and ridicule I felt that day. I genuinely wish that roast had never happened to me. There is no record of me celebrating his downfall because I never did. Multiple publications reached out to me, asking me to speak against him, and I chose not to. I am not friends with Samay. I will never be on Latent. We have tried to be cordial and move past what happened by making sense of it, but that's all. We have decided to not speak of each other on the Internet,” she stressed, adding, “I was at Jasleen's birthday because she very kindly invited me, and Samay happened to be there as well. That doesn't mean anything. The video may make it look like we hang out, but we don't. We didn't even interact in that clip. Stop it with your ridiculous seeding. Stop minimising women. Let's all move the f**k on.”

Kusha posted a detailed note on her Instagram Stories.