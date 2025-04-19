Kusha Kapila's ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia says he is ‘struggling financially’, talks about his mental health

Zorawar Ahluwalia, content creator and ex-husband of actor Kusha Kapila, spoke about his mental health, adding that he is ‘struggling financially’. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Zorawar also thanked his fans and followers for their support after his post. (Also Read | Kusha Kapila on her divorce being dissected online: 'I have to be thick-skinned and the scars will begin to heal soon') Kusha Kapila got married to Zorawar Ahluwalia in 2017.

Zorawar Ahluwalia shares update about his mental health

Sharing a picture of himself posing for the camera, Zorawar wrote, "Mental health update: Since the last week, I was physically and mentally feeling very weak, and I understood that some days in our lives will be good, some ok ones and then definitely some really bad ones. But after speaking to my family, friends and loved ones, I learnt that it is All ok to feel like this. This is a graph of life, sometimes up and sometimes down."

Zorawar opens up about his struggles

Zorawar added that he will recover from the hiccup as his "track record has been pretty good in bouncing back each time" he has fallen down. "Honestly, I wanna say this out loud: I have been struggling financially, which has been giving me a lot of stress and gives a sense of feeling that I am not where I thought I would be. I know things will get better coz they always do. And let me quote myself, 'My track record has been pretty good in bouncing back each time I've fallen down.' I come from that bloodline. I descend from a clan of warriors, and my name is Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia who has never given up, and it seems like he will never do," he added.

Zorawar also thanked his fans and followers for their support after his post.

Zorawar thanks his fans for their love

He also posted a video of himself enjoying the sea. He spoke about the love he received from his fans and followers during his tough time. "The amount of love I've received in the last 24hrs -- is clear sign of how such blessed I am. This is just a small hiccup in my life. I've read all your messages and so many of us are in this together. I'm with you and you all are with me. We all will be out of this sooner or later, till then hold tight and know this that it's only a phase which means it's temporary. so much better days await us ahead. Thank you each one of you who took out time to reply and uplift me. Next time I'll communicate and voice out how I feel, bad or good. Reaching out to ask for help doesn't make us smaller but only stronger," he wrote.

Zorawar slams troll

Zorawar also shared a screenshot of a message he received from a person. It read, "Aese ladki waale pose marna bandh karo, khud mental health achi ho jaegi (Stop posing like a girl, your mental health will get better)." Sharing it, Zorawar wrote, "The other side of the internet where we have so muvh love and support for each other, we also have some people like this (shrug emoji) bro i hope you feel much better after writing something like this."

About Zorawar and Kusha

Kusha got married to Zorawar in 2017. They announced their divorce in June 2023. While both are content creators, Kusha has been part of several films and web series in the last few years.

She was part of Ghost Stories (2020), Plan A Plan B (2022), Selfiee, Sukhee and Thank You for Coming (2023). She was also seen in Masaba Masaba, Minus One: New Chapter and Life Hill Gayi.