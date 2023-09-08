Kusha Kapila on her divorce being dissected online: 'I have to be thick-skinned and the scars will begin to heal soon'

Needs thick skin

She told the news channel that has a strong support system of friends, family, and colleagues. She added, “I do understand that this is a part of being a public person like if you’re profiting off being a public person, I understand that this is now a part of that. Kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehna (it is the job of the people to comment) and which was going to happen. I think my life now is in the service of making my skin thicker and thicker every day. And that’s just what I work towards literally every day I have to be immune, I have to be thick-skinned and the scars will begin to heal soon enough."

'Want to keep my healing private'

Asked about ensuring her mental peace, Kusha said she keeps her support system close and added that she has enough of work and other distractions. "But I also feel like this - you want to keep your process of healing and feeling better private, because it’s sacred, and you want to do is respect all parties involved. So as much as I’d like to protect it with a lock and the key thrown somewhere in the abyss, the better it will be for all of the people who are attached to this."

Last month, Kusha reacted to reports of dating Arjun Kapoor and said such wild reports make her wonder if she needs a formal introduction to herself. A Free Press Journal report also quoted her as saying, “Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit (hope my mother does not read it).”

Kusha's films

Kusha Kapila was seen earlier this year alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in their film Selfiee. She will next be seen in Bhumi Pednekar-Shehnaaz Gill's Thank You For Coming as well we Arjun Kapoor's noir thriller The Ladykiller. She also has Shilpa Shetty's Sukhee ready for release.

