Thank You For Coming trailer: Bhumi Pednekar's bold film on sex, orgasms and female bonding

Trailer for Thank You For Coming dropped on Wednesday. Sharing it on Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar, wrote, “Iss Rajkumari ki Fairy Tale hai sabse hatke (This princess' fairy tale if different from everyone else's)! Don’t forget to come to Cinemas to watch Thank You For Coming on 6th October 2023.” Actor Anil Kapoor and daughter-stylist Rhea Kapoor have produced the film, which also features Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. Also read: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill join Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh on new ‘chick flick’ Thank You For Coming Thank You For Coming trailer: Bhumi Pednekar with Dolly Singh in a still from the trailer.

Thank You For Coming trailer

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to make you want to grab your girlfriends and go watch her upcoming film Thank You For Coming. From the trailer for the film itself, we can tell it is going to be one big fashion fest and there is going to a be a lot of girl talk – from guys, freezing eggs to orgasm.

Bhumi and her girl gang – Shehnaaz, Dolly and Shibani – navigate her complex sex life, while Kusha, her arch-nemesis misses no chance to mock her. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also appears in the teaser and it looks like he will be seen in the film as one of Bhumi Pednekar's suitors.

Reactions to Thank You For Coming trailer

Commenting on the trailer, a person wrote, "Looking forward to this." One more said, "All the girls look nice, and seem like they had a lot of fun." One person also wrote, "Can't wait to watch this chick flick."

About Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming is directed by Rhea's husband, filmmaker Karan Boolani. The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023. Last month, Bhumi Pednekar had unveiled her film Thank You For Coming with a series of posters featuring herself alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi.

Bhumi's looks in Thank You For Coming posters looked like a joyride for fashion enthusiasts. From lehengas to crop tops, Bhumi and her girl gang were dressed to impress in luxurious Indian couture as well as international designer labels.

Rhea Kapoor, who has produced films such as Sonam Kapoor-starrer Aisha and Veere Di Wedding featuring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam and others, had also shared the posters on Instagram. She had written in the caption of one of her posts on Instagram, “Crying and screaming and jumping! We are honoured to unveil our film Thank You For Coming as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023!! See you at our gala premiere! Thank You For Coming at TIFF.”

