Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill join Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh on new ‘chick flick’

Bhumi Pednekar has unveiled her next film, Thank You For Coming. Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, it is directed by Rhea's husband Karan Boolani. Apart from Bhumi, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. The film is also produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobhaa Kapoor. (Also read: Reema Kagti says Jee Le Zaraa will have ‘the same cast’, hints Priyanka Chopra has not quit the film) Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi are the new BFFs in town.

Thank You For Coming

A poster shared by Rhea shows Bhumi in a golden lehenga, striking a quirky pose while surrounded by the other girls, who are decked up in similarly ornate outfits. All of them are sipping red wine and have different expressions on their faces. Another poster shared by Bhumi shows the girl in different outfits this time and sitting with their backs to each other. A third poster showed the girls in shock as they spill wine all over the table.

Rhea Kapoor on new film

Rhea captioned her post, “Crying and screaming and jumping! We are honoured to unveil our film #ThankYouForComing as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023!! See you at our gala premiere! #ThankYouForComingAtTIFF.” Bhumi wrote, “Let the kalesh begin! See you in Toronto!" Shehnaaz wrote in her post, “Kaccha pyaar, Kaminapan aur Kalesh in the biggest chick flick of the year!!!! See you in Toronto!” More details about the film and plot are awaited.

Previously, Rhea Kapoor has produced films like Aisha with Sonam Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor, Sonam and others.

In the coming months, Bhumi will also be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh in The Lady Killer. Shehnaaz was seen with Salman Khan in the film directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which marked her Hindi film debut. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. Kusha was seen in the second season of Masaba Masaba. Dolly was seen in Modern Love Mumbai, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and Double XL.

