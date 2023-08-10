Reema Kagti says Jee Le Zaraa will have ‘the same cast’, hints Priyanka Chopra has not quit the film

Reema Kagti of Tiger Baby Films has confirmed her and Zoya Akhtar's much-anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa will have Priyanka Chopra along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead. "Jee Le Zaraa will go on floors with the same cast,” she told PTI in an interview. Also read: Zoya Akhtar denies Jee Le Zaraa is shelved: ‘We are just waiting for the dates’ Jee Le Zaraa is supposed to star Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Jee Le Zaraa is to be directed by Farhan Akhtar, who further added to the rumours of the film being delayed by announcing Don 3 this week. The film has Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the new installment.

Reasons behind rumours of Priyanka Chopra quitting Jee Le Zaraa

There had been rumours that Priyanka Chopra had quit Jee Le Zaraa as the film was delayed. A source had told Hindustan Times last month, “Priyanka was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and she asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa next year. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024, so it didn’t work out. It’s true and a very unfortunate development that PC will no longer be able to do the film, but there’s no bad blood between her and the team.”

No one has kept it on the back-burner. As far as Priyanka’s replacement is concerned, there is no name in the mind, and the makers will now start looking for options,” added the source.

Jee Le Zaraa is not shelved

Recently, Zoya Akhtar confirmed that the film has not been shelved. “We're just waiting for the dates,” she told India Today in a recent interview. In March, Farhan Akhtar had also confirmed that he was scouting locations for Jee Le Zaraa in Rajasthan. Sharing a picture of him walking in the desert, he had written on Instagram, “Searching for gold #locationscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan.”

Jee Le Zaraa has been one of the most-awaited films ever since Farhan made the announcement in 2021. He shared a motion poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra @katrinakaif @aliaabhatt will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

