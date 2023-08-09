Don 3: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don in fresh teaser. Watch

Actor-filmmaker-producer Farhan Akhtar has finally revealed the new Don. Ranveer Singh will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don, who is once again the target of ‘11 mulkon ki police’. A new teaser introduces Ranveer to the franchise and it's loyal fans. Ranveer Singh is the new Don of the Farhan Akhtar film.

Sharing the teaser, Farhan wrote, “A New Era Begins #Don3.” He also tagged Pushkar Gayatri in his tweet but the film will be directed by Farhan himself.

The teaser begins with Ranveer sitting with his back to the camera in a high rise building. He's wearing leather jacket, leather boots and smokes a cigarette before facing the camera and introducing himself as Don.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Farhan shared a note hinting at a new era of Don. The note read, “It was 1978 when the nation witnessed the rage of Don for the first time with superstar Mr Amitabh Bachchan playing the lead. While the first film continues to hold its charm, Excel Entertainment is delighted to announce the directorial homecoming of Farhan Akhtar's Don. With a legacy firmly established through his iconic two-film action franchise with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, the director is set to redefine the boundaries of storytelling once again in Don 3.”

He added, “The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space.”

Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, it’s sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in Don 2.

Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

