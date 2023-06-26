Kusha Kapila announces separation from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia, turns off comments on post

Actor and social media influencer Kusha Kapila took to her Instagram account and announced the news of her separation from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. She rose to fame as a content creator and later made her Bollywood debut. Sharing the update from her personal life, she told fans that the decision has been taken mutually and they will continue to take care of their pet dog, Maya. Also read: As an influencer, when you fail you fail publicly Kusha Kapila got married to Zorawar Ahluwalia in 2017.

Kusha Kapila part ways with husband

Kusha wrote in her latest post, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore."

“A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it’s been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other. We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each others cheerleaders and pillars of support," she ended her statement.

A similar statement has been shared by Zorawar on his account as well. Both of them have turned off comments in their posts.

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar

Kusha and Zorawar married in 2017 after dating for some time. Talking about their love story and how they met, Kusha had told Humans Of Bombay in 2019, “Seven years ago, I was at a friend’s wedding when Zor asked if I’d like a drink. It was an open bar – who does that? I told him I had a boyfriend & walked off, but I could feel his eyes on me. I won’t deny I found him good looking and maybe crushed on him too. But back then, I was going through a lot of stuff – mostly, body image issues. I was 20 kgs heavier & I thought no one would be interested in me. I didn’t know what that sort of attention felt like.”

“But we ended up meeting again and exchanged numbers. Slowly we realised we had little in common. From music to movies to life, everything was different. But we were also aware of the chemistry we had – it was electrifying. There was no way we could ignore it. The next time we met I realized that he wanted to make this work too. He asked me to go on 5 dates with him – just dates and no physical stuff. He’s always been very respectful about my mental health when it comes to my body. That night, we kissed for the first time,” she had added.

“We got married 2 years ago, today & it was perfect. It wasn’t an extravagant affair – I didn’t even buy any jewellery! We got married for us – we saved up so that we could build the life we wanted. Today, we share everything – from expenses to happiness. But the only thing I’m truly grateful for, is open bars at Punjabi weddings,” she had also said.

Who is Kusha Kapila?

Kusha made her first debut with the TV show Son of Abish hosted by Abish Mathew. She starred in the Netflix anthology film Ghost Stories, Behensplaining, LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse, Masaba Masaba Season 2 and other projects. She hosted season 3 of Comicstaan and appeared in Plan A Plan B. She also appeared as a part of the jury on Season 7 of Koffee with Karan. Kusha was last seen in Minus One: New Chapter and Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar,

