Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor come together for Raksha Bandhan; see the sisters' excitement for ‘shagun’

Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and cousins Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Mohit Marwah reunited for the Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Wednesday. Arjun mentioned that those who couldn't be a part of it were missed. He was seemingly hinting at cousin Sonam Kapoor who is close to him and sister Janhvi Kapoor. Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt, other celebs post pics with siblings Candid pictures from Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor's Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Pictures from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Sharing a group picture on Instagram from the celebrations, Arjun wrote, “The last of the rakhi mohicans!!! Raksha Bandhan sans a few major players from the clan who were missed…” Anshula called all of them her “Favs” in the comments section.

Arjun was in a black shirt and matching cargo pants and his sister Anshula was in a red kurta-palazzos. Khushi was in black casuals. All three are children of producer Boney Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor, daughter of Anil Kapoor, was in black too. Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, was in a grey maxi dress. Mohit, son of Anil Kapoor's sister Reena Kapoor, also chose black for the occasion.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Arjun also shared a candid picture as Khushi laughed while Shanaya tied a rakhi on his wrist. "The excitement for the envelope,” he wrote.

Arjun Kapoor shared a candid picture on Instagram Stories.

Shanaya Kapoor also shared the group picture along with a picture which showed her tying a rakhi on Mohit's wrist and Anshula tying a rakhi on Arjun's wrist in the background. She also shared a selfie with Khushi and Anshula and captioned it with simply a heart emoji.

More about the Kapoor siblings

Ahead of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations, Arjun made headlines when he was spotted with girlfriend Malaika Arora twice in a day, trashing rumours of their breakup. Malaika had unfollowed him and his family members which was one of the reasons that led to their breakup rumours. He will next be seen in The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake, both with Bhumi Pednekar.

Khushi will soon be seen in her debut film, The Archies. Shanaya is also working on her debut film, Vrushabha, co-starring Mohanlal and Zahrah S Khan. Rhea Kapoor is also working on her next film, Thank You For Coming, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON