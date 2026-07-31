Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor celebrate Anand Ahuja’s birthday with heartfelt posts

Actor Sonam Kapoor made husband Anand Ahuja’s birthday extra special with a heartfelt social media tribute, celebrating their journey together through a series of cherished memories. The businessman, who turned a year older on July 29, was also showered with love by father-in-law Anil Kapoor, making it a family affair on social media. Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor celebrate Anand Ahuja’s birthday with heartfelt

On Wednesday, Sonam took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures from different phases of their relationship, accompanied by a heartfelt note. “Thank you for being my safest place, my biggest supporter, my favourite travel companion, my sounding board, my reality check. Happy Birthday to my favourite human. I’d choose you in every lifetime,” she wrote.

Anand responded with a playful comment, saying, “If I’m the reality check then you’re our dream machine.”

Joining in the celebrations, Anil Kapoor also shared a series of pictures featuring Anand and penned a heartfelt birthday message. “Anand, I don’t know why, but every time I see you, meet you, look at your pictures, or even hear your voice, I instantly feel calmer. There’s just something about you. Watching the way you take care of everyone around you, the warmth you carry, and the love and care you give to Sonam, your kids and all of us so effortlessly brings me so much peace, positivity, and comfort, and makes me happy,” he wrote before wishing him a happy birthday.

Reacting to the post, Anand quipped, “You’ve shown all my different hairstyles in one post! Hah. Impressive. Love you lots and thank you for your encouragement and kindest words always!”

On the other hand, father-in-law and actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of son-in-law Anand Ahuja with a sweet note. “Anand, I don’t know why, but every time I see you, meet you, look at your pictures, or even hear your voice, I instantly feel calmer. There’s just something about you. Watching the way you take care of everyone around you, the warmth you carry, and the love and care you give to Sonam, your kids and all of us so effortlessly brings me so much peace, positivity, and comfort, and makes me happy,” wrote Anil. He ended the post with a simple ‘Happy Birthday’. Reacting to Anil’s wish, Anand commented, “You’ve shown all my different hairstyles in one post! Hah. Impressive. Love you lots and thank you for your encouragement and kindest words always!”