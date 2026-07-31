Study abroad without moving immediately? Why hybrid international degrees are gaining popularity

As affordability and flexibility become increasingly important for Indian students pursuing overseas education, hybrid international degrees are emerging as an attractive alternative to the traditional study abroad route. Hybrid international degrees allow students to complete part of their coursework remotely or in India before transferring to a partner university abroad. (Unsplash/ Representational)

According to Praneet Singh, Vice President, University Partnerships at upGrad Study Abroad, students are increasingly looking for pathways that allow them to access global education while managing costs and maintaining greater flexibility. The shift points to changing priorities, with students placing greater emphasis on return on investment, career outcomes and predictable academic pathways.

"Our Transnational Education Report found that 71% of students now prefer a hybrid mode of international education, highlighting a clear shift towards flexible and accessible global learning pathways," Singh said.

Why hybrid international degrees are gaining traction Hybrid international degrees allow students to complete part of their coursework remotely or in India before transferring to a partner university abroad. According to Singh, the model is becoming more popular as students seek ways to balance global education ambitions with financial realities.

"As ambition increasingly intersects with affordability, students are looking for new delivery models that offer predictable career outcomes while optimizing costs," he said.

Singh added that hybrid learning makes international degrees from leading institutions accessible to a wider group of students by reducing the overall cost of studying overseas while still offering an international academic experience.

Cost savings and flexible pathways Beyond affordability, students are also looking for greater certainty around their academic journey.

According to the expert, upGrad Study Abroad currently enables credit transfers to universities across 11 countries, with Europe accounting for around 70% of its program portfolio. He said the model gives students clearer academic progression, transparent policy structures and more predictable pathways to international education and employment opportunities.

Singh said today's students are becoming more outcome-focused when selecting international education options.

Rather than viewing overseas education solely through the lens of university rankings, students are evaluating programs based on employability, affordability and long-term career prospects.

The hybrid model, he said, is designed to meet those evolving expectations by providing access to STEM and Liberal Arts degree programs while allowing students to optimize the overall cost of earning an international qualification.