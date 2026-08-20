Azzi Fudd breaks silence after Wings confirm she will miss rest of the 2026 season; ‘I know exactly…’
Azzi Fudd had already been sidelined for the Wings’ last five games, with her most recent appearance coming against the Washington Mystics earlier this month.
The Dallas Wings received a disappointing injury update Wednesday, with rookie standout Azzi Fudd set to miss the remainder of the season as she prepares to undergo a procedure on her right knee.
The Wings announced on X that Fudd will have an arthroscopic procedure to address persistent soreness in the knee. "Dallas Wings rookie guard Azzi Fudd will undergo an arthroscopic procedure to address ongoing right knee soreness, the team announced today."
Fudd had already been sidelined for the Wings’ last five games, with her most recent appearance coming against the Washington Mystics earlier this month.
Fudd breaks silence
The 23-year-old later addressed the situation herself through her podcast’s Instagram account and shared the same statement on her Instagram Story.
She wrote, “Hey, Most of you probably already saw. I have got a small procedure coming up on my knee, and I'll be out as I recover”
Looking ahead to her recovery, Fudd remained focused on returning stronger, adding, "I know exactly what comes next: rehab, put in the work, come back, ready and better than before."
Fudd is expected to undergo the procedure in Connecticut early next week before immediately beginning her rehabilitation.
Fudd’s impressive rookie numbers
The Dallas rookie put together an impressive first season. She appeared in 30 games and averaged 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.
Her 1.7 steals ranked fifth across the league, while her plus-13.1 net rating was the best on the Wings.
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Fudd also ranks fourth among rookies in scoring and leads all first-year players in made three-pointers. She made history in July by becoming the first rookie to capture the WNBA 3-Point Contest.
Fudd’s injury struggles and recovery
The Wings selected Fudd No. 1 overall after she spent five seasons at UConn. During her college career, she helped the Huskies win the 2025 national championship and was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.
Injuries had been a recurring issue earlier in Fudd’s college career, as she played only 42 games across her first three seasons in Storrs.
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However, she enjoyed a much healthier finish to her UConn tenure, appearing in 34 of 40 games during the championship season before playing all 39 games in her final collegiate campaign.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More