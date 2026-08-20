Azzi Fudd breaks silence after Wings confirm she will miss rest of the 2026 season; ‘I know exactly…’

She wrote, “Hey, Most of you probably already saw. I have got a small procedure coming up on my knee, and I'll be out as I recover”

The 23-year-old later addressed the situation herself through her podcast’s Instagram account and shared the same statement on her Instagram Story.

Fudd had already been sidelined for the Wings’ last five games, with her most recent appearance coming against the Washington Mystics earlier this month.

The Wings announced on X that Fudd will have an arthroscopic procedure to address persistent soreness in the knee. "Dallas Wings rookie guard Azzi Fudd will undergo an arthroscopic procedure to address ongoing right knee soreness, the team announced today."

The Dallas Wings received a disappointing injury update Wednesday, with rookie standout Azzi Fudd set to miss the remainder of the season as she prepares to undergo a procedure on her right knee.

Looking ahead to her recovery, Fudd remained focused on returning stronger, adding, "I know exactly what comes next: rehab, put in the work, come back, ready and better than before."

Fudd is expected to undergo the procedure in Connecticut early next week before immediately beginning her rehabilitation.

Fudd’s impressive rookie numbers The Dallas rookie put together an impressive first season. She appeared in 30 games and averaged 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.

Her 1.7 steals ranked fifth across the league, while her plus-13.1 net rating was the best on the Wings.

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Fudd also ranks fourth among rookies in scoring and leads all first-year players in made three-pointers. She made history in July by becoming the first rookie to capture the WNBA 3-Point Contest.

Fudd’s injury struggles and recovery The Wings selected Fudd No. 1 overall after she spent five seasons at UConn. During her college career, she helped the Huskies win the 2025 national championship and was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

Injuries had been a recurring issue earlier in Fudd’s college career, as she played only 42 games across her first three seasons in Storrs.

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However, she enjoyed a much healthier finish to her UConn tenure, appearing in 34 of 40 games during the championship season before playing all 39 games in her final collegiate campaign.