Travis Hunter: Age, wife, children, college stats, net worth, NFL career and more about Jaguars WR

Travis Hunter is one of the NFL’s most unusual young stars because he plays both wide receiver and cornerback. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected him No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft after a standout college career at Colorado. Travis Hunter is a 23-year-old Jaguars two-way star, married to Leanna Lenee, with a son and an estimated multimillion-dollar net worth. (AP Photo/Kelly Jordan) (AP Photo/Kelly Jordan)

Hunter was already a major name in college football because of his ability to play both offense and defense at a high level. Now, he is continuing that role in Jacksonville. Here is everything to know about Hunter, including his age, wife, children, college stats, net worth and NFL career.

How old is Travis Hunter and who is his wife? Travis Hunter was born on May 18, 2003, and is 23 years old as of September 2026. The Jaguars list him as a 23-year-old WR/CB on their current roster.

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Hunter is married to Leanna Lenee. The couple got married on May 24, 2025, after being together for several years. Their relationship began before Hunter became an NFL player and continued through his college career and rise to the NFL.

Does Travis Hunter have children? Yes. Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee welcomed their first child, a son, in August 2025, just a few months after their wedding.

The couple has shared parts of their family life publicly, including moments involving their son. Their first child was born during a major year for Hunter as he moved from college football into the NFL.

What is Travis Hunter’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Travis Hunter has an estimated net worth of $14 million.

Hunter’s move to the NFL came with a major rookie contract. The Jaguars selected him second overall in 2025, and he signed a four-year deal worth about $46.65 million. The contract included more than $30 million in guaranteed signing money, according to published contract details.

His financial profile also grew during his college years through NIL opportunities.

Travis Hunter’s college career and stats Hunter began his college career at Jackson State in 2022 before following coach Deion Sanders to the University of Colorado in 2023.

Across his college career, Hunter recorded 171 receptions for 2,167 yards and 24 touchdowns as a receiver. On defense, he finished with 87 tackles, 26 passes defended and nine interceptions.

His final season at Colorado in 2024 was his biggest year. Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while also playing a major role at cornerback.

His two-way performance earned him the 2024 Heisman Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Fred Biletnikoff Award and the Paul Hornung Award. He also became a consensus First-Team All-American in 2023 and a unanimous First-Team All-American in 2024.

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Travis Hunter’s NFL career with the Jaguars The Jaguars selected Hunter No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He made his NFL debut later that year and played both wide receiver and cornerback.

During his 2025 rookie season, Hunter appeared in seven games at wide receiver and caught 28 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown. At cornerback, he recorded 15 tackles and three passes defended.

Hunter remains listed as a WR/CB by Jacksonville. That two-way role continues to be one of the most notable parts of his NFL career, just as it was during his time at Jackson State and Colorado.