Who is Travis Hunter? Everything to know about Colorado Buffaloes star ahead of 2025 NFL draft

With a Heisman Trophy already to his name, the Colorado Buffaloes' star Travis Hunter is one of the most interesting prospects entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Born on May 18, 2003, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Hunter’s journey has been anything but easy. He honed his skills at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia, where he rose to become the No. 1 recruit in the country during his senior year.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}