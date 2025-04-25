Who Is Cam Ward? Miami QB emerges as heavy favorite for no. 1 pick in 2025 NFL draft

Cam Ward, the Miami Hurricanes quarterback, has been impossible to ignore since his explosive performance last year. In 2024 alone, Ward won the Davey O’Brien Award and the 2024 Manning Awards, and he was also awarded Miami’s first ACC Player of the Year. He broke school records by throwing 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns. Miami quarterback Cam Ward.(AP)

Ward is now projected to walk across the stage on April 24 at the NFL Draft as the No. 1 selection – being perhaps the unlikeliest top pick in the league’s modern history. It’s not just that he began his college career at a lower rank but it's that he barely had the chance to play college football at all, which is why Ward’s associates believe that the biggest question was whether any college program would take the risk to recognize his talents or not.

Background

Born in Texas’ West Columbia on May 25, 2002, Cam is the youngest of four siblings. His parents are Patrice Ward, a teacher and basketball coach, and Calvin Ward, a fuel buyer at a nuclear power plant. He attended and played football at Columbia High School, completing 72 of 124 passes for 1,070 yards and 7 touchdowns as a junior.

Personal life

According to Athlon Sports, Ward has been dating Nailah Landon, who is an athlete from Chicago. She did high school at IC Catholic Prep, where she played volleyball, basketball, and track & field and even earned Metro Suburban All-Conference honors. She started her career in volleyball at Barry University in Miami before transferring to the University of the Incarnate Word in Texas.

Ward and Landon met at Incarnate Word and started off as friends, but their bond was based on the love for sports before their relationship turned from platonic to romantic. Soon after they started seeing each other, Ward was transferred to Miami as Landon stayed in Texas, focussing on her volleyball career and her Communication and Media Studies course.