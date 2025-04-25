NFL Draft 2025: Top 10 HBCU players — From Robert McDaniel to Elijah Williams

The National Football League (NFL) pre-draft process is done and all the candidates with all their might have proved to the teams why they should be drafted in the upcoming draft. From last year’s season to all-star showcases, pro days, and individual workouts, here are 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) prospects who have built the strongest cases to be drafted for the 2025 NFL Draft: A general view of the Draft logo is seen prior to the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Getty Images via AFP)

Robert McDaniel – Jackson State University

Being the top HBCU prospect since last year, McDaniel is a three-level defender who can fit perfectly in multiple alignments on the field. Having an 8.84 Relative Athletic Score, he has become one of the most athletic defensive backs in this year’s class. He is the most ready to help a team on defense and special teams as a rookie.

Elijah Williams – Morgan State University

Williams has played outside linebacker, defensive end, defensive tackle, and nose guard in several alignments. With a Relative Athletic Score of 8.27, standing tall at 6’2, and weighing 290+ lbs, He can be shifted on the defensive line.

Carson Vinson – Alabama A&M University

Standing tall at 6'7" and weighing 314 lbs, Vinson has been a High-End starter on the FCS level for multiple years. He had a solid performance at the Senior Bowl and capped it off with good testing at the NFL Combine and his pro day. Having an 8.07 Relative Athletic Score solidifies his stock as a Day Three prospect.

Irv Mulligan – Jackson State University

Mulligan’s pro day solidified him as a prospect that a team should sign as soon as the draft is complete. His relative athletic score of 6.46 is solid, which further complements his 4.53 forty-yard dash, along with a 36-inch vertical jump and a 10'9" broad jump.

Aaron Smith – South Carolina State

At 6’0 and weighing 235 lbs, Smith projects as a weakside linebacker in a linebacker class that is not very deep. He ran a 4.69 forty-yard dash, 35 on his vertical jump, 10'3" on the broad jump, and 25 reps on the bench press – all that led to a 6.17 Relative Athletic Score for him.

Kenny Gallop Jr. – Howard University

For a player who may not have the ideal body type to be a true safety, and there were some questions about his athletic ability, Gallop’s film and Pro Day testing certainly helped him after not testing at the HBCU Combine. He ended up with a 6.02 Relative Athletic Score at his pro day, which is average for a strong safety. He will be asked to play closer to the line of scrimmage due to his 5'11" and 212 lbs frame.

James Burgess – Alabama State University

After not performing in the HBCU Combine, Burgess performed well in the HBCU Legacy, and evaluators were highly anticipating his testing numbers. Luckily for Burgess, his film will keep him in the conversation to be a priority-free agent.

Phillip Webb – Jackson State University

By performing at the College Gridion Showcase, and having a solid week in Texas early in the pre-draft process, Webb has made his way onto the top ten list. His testing numbers recorded a 4.77 forty-yard dash, a 1.62 10-yard split, and a very impressive 6.94 3-cone drill at his height of 6'4" while weighing 260 lbs.

Carlvainsky Decius – Morgan State University

Decius has the size, quickness, and overall agility to be a solid nickel and a core special-teams player on the next level. After the Legacy Bowl, he performed at his pro day and tested better, resulting in a 6.81 Relative Athletic Score that will translate to him playing in the nickel defense.

Kendall Bohler – Florida A&M University

Bohler had a 4.99 Relative Athletic Score after posting a 4.59 forty-yard dash, 1.55 10-yard split, a 10'11" broad jump, a 35" vertical jump, at a height of 5’11”, weighing 194 lbs. A bit underwhelming, but his skill set can still translate to him playing in the nickel and being a special teamer on the next level.