Wagner’s remnants are running an opioid empire in the Center of Africa

KAMPALA, Uganda—The remnants of the Russian mercenary group Wagner have established a new foothold along the upper reaches of the Oubangui River, where they run a drug empire in the Central African Republic beyond the reach of law enforcement, or even Moscow itself. Wooden canoes on the banks of the Oubangui River in Bangui, Central African Republic.

This fief is based on tramadol. The painkiller is usually prescribed for relatively minor conditions, such as aching joints or people recovering from surgery. But when taken in sufficiently high doses, this opioid becomes a highly addictive stimulant known as the poor man’s cocaine.

Miners at Wagner’s gold mines rely on it to work long hours. Demonstrators rallying in support of Russia’s involvement in the region take the pills to stave off hunger and fatigue. Fighters involved in the country’s yearslong insurgency take it in high doses to make themselves braver in battle.

The recommended dose for tramadol typically ranges between 50 milligrams and 100 milligrams, but tablets containing 200 milligrams or more are commonly sold across the country.

“In battlefield contexts, tramadol is being taken in massive doses,” said Nathalia Dukhan, a researcher with the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, a Geneva-based think tank. “Fear vanishes and agitation surges as combatants enter a pharmacological trance.”

After years of setbacks, the trade has given Wagner fresh impetus after its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash and much of its operations absorbed into the Russian state. Up to 500 of its members remain far up the Oubangui River in the Central African Republic, where their control over the tramadol trade is enabling them to exploit the country’s rich timber and gold resources. The Global Initiative estimates that Wagner earns $180 million a year from its illicit gold exports there. The trafficking of the painkiller to neighboring countries is providing an additional revenue stream.

A former Wagner associate now living in Europe says the mercenaries’ influence is now so strong they supply tramadol to members of the elite presidential guard and an important youth militia known as the Sharks, which regularly conducts armed patrols around the capital and beats up opposition supporters.

In recent months, Wagner veterans and their allies have tightened their hold on the business, say researchers and traders in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic. Their chief target is the river trade bringing the pills in from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It is a striking turn of events. For a fleeting few years before Prigozhin’s death, Wagner was a powerhouse in Africa. It deployed mercenaries to Mali, Mozambique, Sudan, the Central African Republic and elsewhere to shore up unstable regimes in return for access to gold mines and other riches.

Russia co-opted much of Wagner’s business, but Moscow’s attempts to do the same thing in the Central African Republic have proved more problematic, partly because of its relative remoteness and because of the extent to which the leftovers of the group have entrenched themselves in the country.

Today the veterans there are led by Prigozhin’s son, Pavel Prigozhin, who has leveraged the group’s deep knowledge of the country’s security and intelligence apparatus.

Wagner first arrived in the country in 2018 under a security pact with President Faustin-Archange Touadéra to quash the insurgency. Within months, these fighters—often traveling in Toyota Land Cruisers and supported by helicopter gunships—managed to repel rebels from taking over the capital of the mineral-rich nation.

Fast-forward to today, and the old Wagner group has effectively captured the state, according to the Pentagon-sponsored Africa Center for Strategic Studies.

“The Central African Republic is the country where Wagner was most powerful. Its economic assets in the country, including gold-mining interests, remain intact,” said Charles Bouëssel, a senior analyst for Central Africa at the Brussels-based think tank International Crisis Group. “Russia is managing the situation by avoiding an open confrontation, much as it did with Prigozhin until that plane crash.”