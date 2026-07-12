Typhoon Bavi weakens, China to receive heavy rains as storm expected to turn

China’s National Meteorological Center said Typhoon Bavi weakened to a severe tropical storm on Sunday morning after making landfall in Zhejiang. Typhoon Bavi weakens to the level of a severe tropical storm after making landfall in Zhejiang on Sunday morning (Reuters)

The storm is expected to turn northeast in eastern Anhui on July 13 before moving into the northern Yellow Sea and gradually transitioning into an extra-tropical cyclone, the center said.

Heavy rainfall is forecast through July 14 across Fujian, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shandong and parts of northeastern China, with forecasters warning of a high risk of rain-related disasters. Some areas of Anhui, Zhejiang and Jiangxi could see extremely heavy downpours, while strong winds may affect shipping, offshore operations and aquaculture along China’s eastern coast.

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China’s transport ministry raised its emergency response for heavy rainfall to Level II on Sunday and maintained a Level III response for typhoons after the national weather forecaster issued an orange rainstorm alert and a yellow typhoon alert.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission has allocated 100 million yuan ($14 million) from the central budget to support emergency recovery efforts in Zhejiang, Xinhua News Agency reported. The funds will be used to repair damaged roads, water conservancy projects, schools and hospitals as authorities seek to restore normal production and daily life. The planning agency also allocated an additional 100 million yuan to support post-typhoon recovery efforts in the province of Guangxi, Xinhua said in a separate report.

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The storm is expected to approach the latitude of Shanghai by Sunday evening, the local authority said in a WeChat post. Authorities advised residents to ensure doors and windows are securely closed, avoid going out unless necessary, and remain alert to the risk of falling objects outdoors.

State broadcaster China Central Television reported that Shanghai’s Pudong and Hongqiao airports plan to cancel 653 inbound and outbound flights on July 12, accounting for nearly 30% of scheduled flights at the two airports, because of the storm.

Other areas in the storm’s path also reported damage. In Taiwan, 135 people had been injured in typhoon-related accidents as of 2 p.m. Sunday, though no deaths or serious injuries were reported. Authorities lifted the land warning and most flights and ground transportation resumed normal operations.

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In the Philippines, the death toll from the typhoon and the monsoon it intensified rose to 18, mainly due to landslides and drowning. Twelve people remain missing and seven were injured, while more than half a million people were affected, according to the national disaster management council.