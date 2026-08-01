Brynn Carnesecca GoFundMe: What happened to Utah beauty queen? 21-year-old dies just weeks before next pageant

Brynn Carnesecca, who was crowned Miss American Fork 2024 and served as a journalist for various publications in Utah, tragically took her own life on Sunday, as confirmed by her mother, Michele Carnesecca. She was 21 years old. Brynn Carnesecca, crowned Miss American Fork 2024, died by suicide at 21. (GoFundMe)

During a candlelight vigil held on Tuesday, July 28, Michele Carnesecca, Brynn's mother, said, “She took her own precious life, but she is more than what happened to her," as per KSL News. “We would like to celebrate the amazing life she lived.”

Several friends and family members of Brynn came together at the vigil in American Fork, Utah, to commemorate her life and the significant legacy she left behind.

“Brynn loved her family and friends fiercely and was always there when you needed her. She was so loved," the mother added.

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Brynn Carnesecca won Miss American Fork title in 2024 In 2024, Brynn was honored with the title of Miss American Fork and subsequently earned the Miss Congeniality Award from her peers at the Miss Utah competition in 2025. According to her Instagram bio, she was set to participate in the Miss Provo pageant on August 22.

Beyond her achievements in pageantry, Brynn distinguished herself as a journalist and activist. In 2024, she established Envelopes of Hope, an initiative aimed at creating connections between her local community and individuals who are incarcerated.

A gathering of Brynn’s friends and family took place at a vigil in American Fork, Utah, to commemorate the life and significant legacy of the pageant competitor.

Utah Miss Amazing issues statement Brynn was also linked to Utah Miss Amazing, an organization dedicated to enhancing self-esteem among young women and girls with disabilities.

“Brynn’s kindness, compassion, and genuine heart made a lasting impact on everyone she met. She had a beautiful way of making our queens feel seen, supported, and loved. Whether she was cheering someone on, sharing a smile, or simply being present, Brynn embodied what Miss Amazing is all about,” read a statement from Utah Miss Amazing.

“We are so grateful for the time she spent with our Utah Miss Amazing family. Her light will continue to shine through the lives she touched and the memories we will forever cherish.”

Brynn Carnesecca GoFundMe launched Kassidy Jackman Murdoch, Brynn's cousin, has recently established a GoFundMe page to assist the Carnesecca family during this challenging period. At the time of publication, the fundraising initiative has garnered over $28,000.

“Our family is heartbroken by Brynn’s unexpected passing. We want to honor her memory in a way that reflects her spirit and the love she gave to so many. Brynn touched countless lives through her work and her generosity, and we hope to celebrate her legacy with a meaningful memorial,” Jackman Murdoch stated on the fundraising page.

“Your support will help the family cover funeral expenses, create a memorial that truly honors Brynn, and provide comfort to her loved ones as we navigate this difficult time. We are grateful for any help you can offer. Please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser to help us honor Brynn and support our family," Murdoch added.

As of now, the fundraiser has received 294 donations, accumulating $30,610 of $40K USD.