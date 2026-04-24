Miss Universe 2017 finalist asks Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway to answer question that has haunted her since the pageant

Maria asked the duo the question she was asked on stage during the top 5 segment at Miss Universe 2017: “What do you think has been the most important social movement of your generation and why?” She added, “I was thinking at the time, oh man, I have no idea. It really stunned me. So, if it were Andy on stage or Miranda on stage, would they have anything to say to this?”

During the interaction, Maria, one of the top 5 finalists and Miss Universe Thailand 2017, asked Anne and Meryl to answer a question that had haunted her since 2017. Also Read | Harnaaz Sandhu reveals the addiction that ruined her physique: ‘After the gym…’

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway have been busy promoting their upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2, in which both stars will be reprising their iconic roles as Miranda Preistly and Andy. During one of the film's press tours, Meryl and Anna met Maria Poonlertlarp, a Miss Universe 2017 finalist, for an interview.

What Meryl Streep said According to Meryl, the most important social movement of her generation was identifying the integration of women into the professional workforce as a transformative shift, which she witnessed throughout her career.

“I think for my generation and as a woman, the changing role of women in the last part of the last century, which is my youth, that was profound,” Meryl shared. She even shared an example from Japan to further elaborate her answer, saying, “When I first came to Japan for interviews 35 years ago, all the journalists were men. And now we've gone through so many roundtables, and all the journalists are women and men. But um that integration of women into the working day is uh that's the most profound one for me.”

What Anne Hathaway said Meanwhile, Anne highlighted the legalisation of same-sex marriage as a monumental achievement for human rights within her lifetime. She said, “When I think of an effective social movement that occurred in America in my lifetime, it was marriage equality. That certainly made a huge impact on my life. My older brother is gay, and so it affected my family directly. And when I think about what it means to acknowledge the full humanity, because my whole feeling about it is I think we are all born with rights, and it's for the courts to catch up to our inherent worth and what we have.”

She further mentioned, “Just because, legally or technically, those rights are not honoured yet, that doesn't mean we don't have them. And so that was something that gave me a tremendous amount of hope to see the courts catch up to where human beings actually were.”