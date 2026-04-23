Harnaaz Sandhu reveals the addiction that ruined her physique: ‘After the gym…’

Harnaaz Sandhu appeared on the Origin Story podcast, where she discussed a bad habit that ruined her physique. According to the 2021 Miss Universe, during her time in New York, she became addicted to a sugary coffee drink she had after the gym, which ultimately led to her gaining weight.

However, before her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4, the beauty queen grabbed everyone's attention with her toned physique and insane transformation. Now, in an interview, she is revealing the one addiction that ruined her physique.

After Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe in 2021, she was relentlessly trolled on social media for gaining weight. The constant body shaming got to a certain point that the model-turned-actor had to come out and share her battle with Celiac disease, an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye.

“It's so funny. My building in New York had a Starbucks. I could smell the coffee, and I used to just go. I used to order a venti caramel frappuccino, extra drizzle, extra everything. I believe that's a dessert. After the gym, imagine,” she confessed.

On trolls and using food as a crutch During the interaction, Harnaaz also reflected on her journey from being crowned as the third Miss Universe from India to the trolling on her weight, and ‘using food as a crutch’. According to the beauty queen, she used to go to the gym regularly. However, when she came back home and didn't see any changes, she was disappointed. But discipline and consistency helped her on her weight-loss journey.

“I used to go to the gym, come back, and feel like I was looking the same. In the beginning, when you go to the gym, that first 1 month, you feel like you might be gaining more weight because you look more puffy or whatever,” she shared.

The actor further added, “But it became my comfort because I was really upset not to see the change in my body. It took me some time to kind of tell myself that I had to be patient; it's a process. I'm not going to look at the weighing machine. I'm going to just go, close my eyes, blind myself, and keep doing it. After six months, I saw some results.”