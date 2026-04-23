Nita Ambani wears meenakari Jamdani tribal lore saree that took 2 years to weave for TIME 100 New York summit. Details

For the TIME 100 summit, Nita Ambani draped a Jamdani masterpiece woven over two years by Padma Shri awardee Biren Kumar Basak in Phulia, West Bengal. The six yards is an extraordinary expression of Bengal’s textile heritage. It comes in a beautiful cream shade, decorated with colourful motifs.

For the occasion, she wore a tribal lore saree from West Bengal, India. The pictures from the event were shared on Instagram by Swadesh, an artisanal Indian wear brand known for creating some of Nita Ambani 's stunning looks in collaboration with Indian artisans.

Nita Ambani sat down with Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME magazine, during the TIME 100 Summit in New York for a Leadership Lens interview. The two had an intimate conversation at the summit during which the Reliance Foundation chairperson gave out a powerful message saying, “India’s time has come. The world doesn’t need more hard power. It needs soft power. And that’s what India represents.”

Decked in intricate meenakari work, the Jamdani saree brings together tribal motifs, figurative storytelling, and auspicious fish borders, each element woven with remarkable precision and depth.

Meanwhile, the pallu unfolds like a narrative tapestry, alive with ceremonial scenes, human forms, animals, and foliage – each detail outlined with jewel-like intricacy. Across the body, a rhythm of soft pastel stripes is combined with richly detailed compositions, creating a balanced interplay of colour and form.

The borders, adorned with fish motifs symbolising prosperity and good fortune, anchor the drape in cultural meaning. Sharing the photos on April 22, Swadesh called Nita Ambani's saree a rare heirloom, where craftsmanship, storytelling and tradition come together in an iconic weave.