Kangana Ranaut chooses a beautiful white traditional Jamdani saree and bare face for Bengal 2026 election campaign

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has landed in West Bengal for the 2026 elections, and she is doing it in style. The actor, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took to Instagram on April 19 to share pictures of her attending a rally in the state. She captioned the photos, “#bengalelection2026.” Kangana Ranaut arrives in West Bengal for the 2026 elections.

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The pictures Kangana shared show her speaking to the crowd at a West Bengal election rally and sitting inside a private jet at an airport strip in the state, dressed in a traditional jamdani saree and a silk blouse. Let's decode her looks.