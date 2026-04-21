Anushka Sharma's kurta set to visit Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan with Virat Kohli is perfect summer look. It costs…

The couple recently visited Keli Kunj Ashram to seek blessings from the spiritual leader, and engaged in darshan and attended a spiritual session with the spiritual guru at the ashram, along with other devotees. The photos showed Anushka and Virat wearing simple clothes. They also wore tulsi malas around their necks and adorned their foreheads with tilaks.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited Premanand Ji Maharaj during a spiritual visit to Vrindavan to seek blessings. The couple were recently spotted leaving from Delhi airport. Now, pictures of Anushka and Virat visiting Premanand Ji Maharaj’s dham in Vrindavan have taken over the internet.

Anushka, on the other hand, opted for traditional Indian attire . She picked a kurta set from one of her favourite clothing labels, Eka. The ensemble, called the Hardy Set, features the kurta and trousers. Together, they cost ₹25,500, according to the brand's website . Meanwhile, the dupatta is worth ₹8,800. The total price of the outfit is ₹34,300.

Virat Kohli wore a simple ensemble for the spiritual visit. He opted for a purple crew-neck sweatshirt with a round neckline, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs and hem, and a tailored fit. He styled it with white linen pants featuring a straight-leg fitting with a flared silhouette. Thin-framed round glasses, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo rounded off his look.

The straight-fit cotton kurta features a Mandarin collar split down the centre. It also features full-length sleeves, colourful floral embroidery, and binding details in the placket and hemline. The scalloped lace hem adds a pretty touch to the outfit, which is a breezy and simple take on summer dressing.

The outfit comes with a pair of white pants featuring a colourful trim on the side, a high-ankle hem, and a straight fit. Anushka completed the look by draping the cotton stole on her shoulders and her head. The pristine white, cotton dupatta features an art collage print and blue trimmings.

She left her tresses loose for the occasion, parted in the centre and styled with soft waves. Meanwhile, for the glam, she went with a glossy pink lip shade, darkened brows, a dewy base, and a no-makeup makeup look.