Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta wow in traditional Indian wear to visit Siddhivinayak temple for Mukesh Ambani's birthday

Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant accompanied Nita Ambani , Anant Ambani, and Akash Ambani to celebrate Mukesh Ambani's birthday at the Siddhivinayak temple. Akash and Shloka's kids, Prithvi and Veda, also visited the temple. The two bahus of the Ambani family wore traditional clothes for the visit. While Shloka wore a navy blue suit, Radhika looked stunning in a green silk suit.

Several videos of Shloka at the Siddhivinayak temple were shared on social media. They show Shloka carrying her baby boy, Prithvi, in her arms. She accessorised the ensemble with minimal jewels, including dainty diamond earrings, rings, and her signature stacked bracelets set. With her tresses loose and minimal makeup, she rounded off the look.

To visit the Siddhivinayak temple, Shloka chose a traditional suit set in navy blue chiffon. It features a tie-dye design in white, colourful floral embroidery along the borders, lace trim on the sleeves, a square neckline, and intricate embroidery on the bust. She paired the kurta with matching flared pants and a navy blue organza dupatta adorned with shimmering sequin work.

Radhika, on the other hand, chose a mehendi green silk suit for the religious visit. Her outfit features a kurti decked with gold embroidery, a round neckline, a sleeveless design, and gold gota patti embroidery. She styled it with matching flared palazzo pants decked with gota patti borders, sequin embellishments, and heavy embroidery.

Radhika rounded off the look with an organza dupatta, draped on her shoulders and decked with intricate gold work. Lastly, she tied her tresses in a centre-parted half-tied hairdo, minimal makeup, and dainty earrings to style the ensemble.

Who are Shloka Ambani and Radhika Merchant? Daughter of Indian businessman Russell Mehta and his wife, Mona Mehta, Shloka Mehta is an accomplished businesswoman and philanthropist, having co-founded the social enterprise ConnectFor. Shloka is married to Akash Ambani, the eldest son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. They tied the knot in 2019. Shloka and Akash also have two kids – a son, Prithvi, and a daughter, Veda.

Radhika Merchant is married to Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in July 2024. She is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant and has a sister named Anjali Merchant.