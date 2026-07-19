Dermatologist Dr Hysem Eldik shares when it is okay to apply sunscreen to your baby and specifications to keep in mind

Taking to Instagram on July 4, Dr Eldik shared these specifications and why adults should be mindful of protecting the younglings from the sun.

By everyone, one generally considers kids and adults. However, according to dermatologist Dr Hysem Eldik, sunscreen can be applied to babies from six months onwards, provided certain specifications are met.

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Using sunscreen with a high sun protection factor (SPF) is highly recommended as part of a daily skincare regimen for everyone to protect the skin from the ultraviolet spectrum of sunlight, which is known to cause sunburns and, in extreme cases, skin cancer.

How to apply sunscreen to babies? According to the dermatologist, when it comes to applying sunscreen on babies, knowing when and what to apply is of primary importance. It depends on the baby's age: during the first six months, it's a hard “no” to applying any cosmetics, including sunscreen. During that time, babies should be protected from the sun with protective clothing.

In the words of Dr Eldik, “Remember, moms, from newborns to 6 months old, no sunscreen, light UV protective clothing, wide-brimmed hats and shade.” That is all it takes to be safe.

For babies and toddlers between six months and 2 years old, the guardians can apply sunscreen. However, it needs the right formulation so the chemical does not harm their sensitive skin. Dr Eldik recommended a zinc oxide formulation for that effect.

As he stated, “Babies and toddlers (from) 6 months to 2 years old have an undeveloped skin barrier, so using zinc oxide-based sunscreens enhances tolerability and avoids systemic absorption.”

And for children above the age of two, Dr Eldik suggested using “whatever you can get them to tolerate!” One can use either a mineral or a chemical sunscreen in spray, gel, lotion or cream form. It does not matter how; just getting the sunscreen on becomes the important thing.

“Don’t let perfect be the enemy of great. Any sunscreen is always better than none,” stated the dermatologist.

Why is it important to apply sunscreen to children? Just as in adults, overexposure to sunlight can harm children's skin, especially since they are already sensitive. Over time, it can raise the risk of skin cancer.

As Dr Eldik stated, “We can easily get lost in the weeds with the what and the when of using sunscreen on our little ones, but that’s the time it matters most! Cumulative sun exposure can be just as harmful as a sunburn when it comes to your lifetime risk of skin cancer.”

Thus, ensuring they get the protection they need is the duty of the adults taking care of them.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Hysem Eldik, MD, is a dermatologist and assistant professor at Mount Sinai. Dr Eldik completed both his residency in dermatology and internship in internal medicine at Duke University. He received his medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine and his undergraduate degree from Stony Brook University.